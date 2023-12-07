LIZHI’s Subsidiary Achieved Prestigious US & SG Dual ISO Accreditations for Data Security and Privacy Protection

SINGAPORE, Dec. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LIZHI INC. (“LIZHI” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: LIZI), an audio-based social and entertainment company, has announced that one of its subsidiaries based in Singapore has achieved dual accreditation for ISO/IEC 27001 Information Security Management System (ISMS) and ISO/IEC 27701 Privacy Information Management System (PIMS). This accomplishment was recognized by both the National Accreditation Board (ANAB), the largest accreditation body in North America, and the Singapore Accreditation Council (SAC).



The ISO/IEC 27001 and ISO/IEC 27701 certifications demonstrate that the subsidiary’s established data compliance management system has successfully completed a comprehensive audit and fulfills the internationally recognized standard for establishing, implementing, maintaining, and continually improving the ISMS and PIMS, respectively. The dual U.S. and Singapore accreditation further signals LIZHI’s goal of expanding its global business presence.

“Actively pursuing and achieving the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) certifications are important milestones for LIZHI as it is a testament to our responsibility and commitment to protecting the security and privacy of our users, partners and employees. ISO/IEC 27001 and ISO/IEC 27701 certifications affirm the Company’s compliance with the highest data security and privacy standards, and build trust between the Company and its users,” said Mr. Ning (Neil) Ding, Co-Founder and CTO of LIZHI.

LIZHI and its subsidiaries are committed to safeguarding the security and privacy of all its end-users, employees, vendors, and even potential hires while complying with the comprehensive requirements and criteria of ISO/IEC certification standards.

Pursuing these ISO/IEC certifications stays true to LIZHI’s “Users First” core value — in this case, users’ trust in LIZHI is the Company’s most important asset. LIZHI aims to assure its users that the Company and its subsidiaries always maintain a high level of service while safeguarding their security and privacy.

About LIZHI INC.

LIZHI INC. has created a comprehensive audio-based social ecosystem with a global presence. The Company aims to cater to users’ interests in audio entertainment and social networking through its product portfolio. LIZHI envisions an audio ecosystem where everyone can be connected and interact through voices. LIZHI has been listed on Nasdaq since January 2020.

