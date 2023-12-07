Digital Signage Market Insights by Business Growth, Development Factors, Revenue Strategies, and Future Trends till 2030
CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Digital signage is a specialized form of displays that is designed to deliver dynamic content 24/7. Digital signage relies on dynamic content to engage customers and audiences with targeted messaging. Digital signage has applications in various sectors like retail, transportation, hospitality, cinema, corporate, education, healthcare and more.
Market Dynamics:
Increased adoption of digital signage in various industry verticals is driving the growth of the market. Digital signage allows organizations to disseminate customized content and messages to attract customers. It also improves internal communications and operational efficiency for businesses. Furthermore, reduction in the costs of digital displays along with availability of various customized solutions from vendors according to the client's needs is also fueling the demand for digital signage. Cost effective cloud-based content management solutions for digital signage are further propelling the market growth.
According to Coherent Market Insights study, Global Digital Signage market size was valued at US$ 44.72 billion in 2030, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.8% from 2023 to 2030.
Market Drivers: Increasing adoption of digital signage by SMEs for marketing and branding purposes
Small and medium enterprises are increasingly adopting digital signage solutions to promote their business, products, and services. Digital signage provides an affordable digital display solution for SMEs to engage customers and enhance their branding efforts. Unlike traditional printed advertising mediums, digital signage offers dynamic and customizable content display which help SMEs save on overall marketing costs in the long run.
Rising popularity of digital menu boards in QSR and retail establishments
Quick service restaurants and retail outlets are upgrading their existing menu boards and signage to digital screens. Digital menu boards allow them to change menu items and pricing instantly as per the seasonal offers and demand trends. It also enables features like nutritional info, allergen listings, calories count etc to be updated quickly. Retailers are using digital signage at point of purchase for promotions, new product listings as well as wayfinding within the stores. This is propelling the demand for integrated and networked digital signage solutions from the QSR and retail verticals.
Market Opportunity: Growing shift towards cloud-based and software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions
There is an emerging preference for cloud-hosted digital signage solutions that offer software and content delivery as a service on a subscription-based pricing model. Cloud and SaaS enable lower upfront costs as the expensive hardware infrastructure is managed by the service provider. It also offers remote access, monitoring and updates through browser/mobile apps. This makes digital signage a more affordable managed service suitable for businesses of all sizes. Leading vendors are investing in cloud platforms and apps to expand market access by addressing the needs of budget-conscious customers and independent providers.
Market Trends: Integration of interactive features, IoT and data analytics capabilities
Digital signage networks are becoming more intelligent with integration of interactive touch screens, beacons, sensors and analytics tools. Two-way communication enables call-to-actions, surveys/feedback collection allowing deeper customer engagement. Integration of IoT opens opportunities to connect digital signage with external systems for triggering content based on real-time triggers. Analytics help understand viewer patterns, dwell times, blindspots to optimize content placement and messaging. This next generation of context-aware and insights-driven digital signage is witnessing massive uptake across industries like retail, transportation and public spaces.
Market Restrain: Higher initial investment costs for hardware, software and installation
Digital signage being a networked solution, involves significant upfront investments towards hardware components like displays, media players, networking equipments etc. There are additional costs related to buying licensed software, content management systems (CMS), integrated service and support packages. Installation and configuration of a digital signage network across multiple locations also demands specialized skills which add to the deployment expenses. The high initial capital required to set up advanced digital signage networks is a major purchase barrier, especially for small businesses and startups.
The major players operating in the market include:
➱ Samsung Electronics
➱ Daktronics
➱ Exceptional 3D
➱ LG Electronics
➱ Panasonic Corporation
➱ Sony Corporation
➱ Leyard Optoelectronic Co. Ltd.
➱ Scala
➱ E Ink Holdings Inc.
➱ Deepsky Corporation Ltd.
➱ Intel Corporation
➱ and Microsoft Corporation
These companies are focusing on new product development, partnerships, collaborations, and mergers and acquisitions to increase their market share and maintain their position in the market.
Detailed Segmentation:
Global Digital Signage Market, By Type:
◘ Video Walls
◘ Video Screens (Transparent LED Screens)
◘ Digital Poster
◘ Kiosks
◘ Others
Global Digital Signage Market, By Component:
◘ Hardware
◘ Software
◘ Service
Global Digital Signage Market, By Technology:
◘ LCD
◘ LED
◘ Projection
Global Digital Signage Market, By Application:
◘ Retail
◘ Hospitality
◘ Entertainment (Stadiums & Playgrounds)
◘ Corporate
◘ Banking
◘ Healthcare
◘ Education
◘ Transportation
Global Digital Signage Market, By Location:
◘ In-Store
◘ Out-Store
Market segment by Region/Country including:
- North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
- Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)
- Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)
- South America (Brazil, Argentina and Colombia etc.)
- Middle East & Africa (South Africa, UAE and Saudi Arabia etc.)
