Screenless Display Market Worth USD 12.54 billion by 2029 at 23.55% CAGR | Exactitude Consultancy

LUTON, BEDFORDSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, December 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Screenless Display Market is expected to grow at 23.55% CAGR from 2022 to 2029. It is expected to reach above USD 12.54 billion by 2029 from USD 1.87 billion in 2020.

The latest report provides information about the global Screenless Display market and forecasts the growth prospects and industry trends that could emerge between 2023 and 2029. Future growth was calculated by taking the current growth rate and the entire market size into account. The Screenless Display Market report offers in-depth qualitative and quantitative insights on the industry's potential, and Future Scopes available to Screenless Display Market.

Significant Players Covered in the Screenless Display Market Report:

Avegant Corporation, BAE Systems, Microsoft Corporation, RealView Imaging Ltd., MicroVision Inc., Synaptic Incorporated, Seereal Technologies S.A., Google Inc., Holoxica Ltd., Zebra Imaging Inc., and others.

Market Segmentation:

Screenless Display Market By Type, 2020-2029, (USD Billion), (Thousand Units)

Visual Image

Retinal Display

Synaptic Interface

Screenless Display Market By Application, 2020-2029, (USD Billion), (Thousand Units)

Holographic Projection

Head-Mounted Display

Head-Up Display

Others

Screenless Display Market By Industry Vertical, 2020-2029, (USD Billion), (Thousand Units)

Aerospace & Defense

Automotive

Commercial

Consumer Electronics

Healthcare

Recent Development

:

14 April 2023: BAE Systems and Microsoft have signed a strategic agreement aiming to support faster and easier development, deployment and management of digital defense capabilities in an increasingly data-centric world.

30 March 2023: BAE Systems, a leading aerospace and defense company, and Heart Aerospace, a Swedish electric airplane maker, announced a collaboration to define the battery system for Heart’s ES-30 regional electric airplane.

Regional Analysis for the Screenless Display Market:

The global screen-less display market is expected to be dominated by North America. Developed countries such as the United States are expected to dominate the North American region due to significant technological advancements in screen-less displays. Google, for example, debuted Google’s assistant screenless smart display at the Echo Show 2017 in the United States. Furthermore, a sizable portion of the US population is interested in playing AR/VR video games that employ AR/VR head-mounted displays. In 2018, nearly 64% of the US population is a gamer, according to Nielson.org, and more than half of the population has heard of any of the AR/VR video game devices.

The Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to rising consumer electronics and automotive demand for energy-efficient and lightweight displays. Furthermore, rising disposable incomes and rising demand for premium products in the region are expected to propel the Screenless Display Market forward.

Conclusion

In conclusion, the Screenless Display Market is at the forefront of shaping the future of visual technology. As technology continues to advance, screenless displays will remain instrumental in reshaping how we perceive and interact with visual information across gaming, healthcare, industry, automotive, and beyond.

