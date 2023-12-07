Patient handling equipment Market is Projected to reach USD 18.6 billion by 2028|CAGR of 2.5% |Exactitude Consultancy

Patient Handling Equipment Market

Patient handling equipment refers to a broad category of devices and tools designed to assist healthcare professionals in moving, transferring, and repositioning patients safely. These equipment and devices are crucial for maintaining the well-being of both patients and healthcare providers, reducing the risk of injury during various care activities. Patient handling equipment is used across different healthcare settings, including hospitals, clinics, long-term care facilities, and home healthcare.

Global Patient Handling Equipment market Size, Status, and Forecast for the 2023-2029. In-depth research has been compiled to provide the most up-to-date information on key aspects of the worldwide market. This research report covers major aspects of the Patient Handling Equipment Market including drivers, restraints, historical and current trends, regulatory scenarios, and technological advancements. The information provided under this section covers the financial revenue of all the major competitors with the addition of product benchmarking, key developments, major region expansion status, and SWOT analysis of any 3 to 5 top market players Furthermore, the microeconomic and macroeconomic factor that affects the market growth is also studied in order to invest in the market. The analysis of all such factors provides a better understanding of the market to achieve the greatest return in terms of revenue.

Patient Handling Equipment Market Top Key Players:

Large healthcare companies to small ones, many companies are actively working in the Patient Handling Equipment market. These key players include, Getinge, Stryker, Invacare, Hill Rom Services, Guldmann, Stiegelmeyer, LINET, Joerns Healthcare, HoverTech International, Handicare, Prism Medical, Ossenberg, Drive Medical, Antano Group, and ORTHOS XXI

Recent Development:

Invacare launched AVIVA RX and AVIVA FX wheelchairs for maximum comfort and safety also they are suitable for indoor and outdoor use.

Stryker has launched the ProCuity Bed Series, which is the first wireless bed that helps in reducing patient falls with all acuity levels with connecting to nurse systems.

Regional Share Analysis:

The Patient Handling Equipment Market by region includes North America, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Europe, South America, and Middle East & Africa (MEA).

North America: includes the US, Canada, Mexico

Asia Pacific: includes China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, ASEAN and Rest of APAC

Europe: includes UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe

South America: includes Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa: includes Turkey, UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Rest of MEA

Its major share is occupied by North America, Europe and Asia Pacific region. North America shares 45% of total market. After that, Europe and Asia Pacific contribute to the 24% and 23% of global market respectively.

Key Market Segments: Patient Handling Equipment Market

Patient Handling Equipment Market by Type, 2019-2028, (In USD Million)

Ceiling Lifts

Steel And Wheelchair Lifts

Mobile Lifts

Sit-To-Stand Lifts, Bath And Pool Lifts

Medical Beds

Mobility Devices

Stretchers And Transport Chairs

Patient Handling Equipment Market by Application, 2019-2028, (In USD Million)

Acute & Critical Care

Long Term Care

Mobility Assistance

Fall Prevention

Others

Strategic points covered in the Patient Handling Equipment market catalogue:

Introduction, market driving force product research goals and research scope global Patient Handling Equipment market (2023-2029).

Exclusive Summary – Basic information on the global Patient Handling Equipment market.

The changing impact on market dynamics - global party supplies driving factors, trends, challenges and opportunities; post-COVID analysis.

Introduction global Patient Handling Equipment market factors, after COVID impact analysis, Porter's five force, the supply / value chain, PESTEL analysis, market entropy, patent / trademark analysis.

Show 2017-2023 by type, end user and region/country.

Assess the leading manufacturers of the global Patient Handling Equipment market, including their competitive landscape, peer analysis, BCG matrix and company profile.

Evaluate the market-by-market segments, countries/regions and manufacturers/companies, the revenue share and sales of these companies/companies in these different regions of the main countries/regions (2023-2029).

... To be continued

Global Patient Handling Equipment: Research Methodology

The research methodology adopted by our company is the integration of primary research, secondary research, and expertise reviews. Secondary research is performed by considering the sources such as company annual reports, research papers, and press releases concerning the industry. Other sources involve industry magazines, trade journals, associations; the government authorized information in order to incorporate the most reliable data to showcase the opportunities for the business expansion in Global Patient Handling Equipment.

