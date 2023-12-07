Medical Device Cleaning Market is Anticipated to reach above USD 3.2 billion by 2028, at a CAGR 7.8%.

Medical Device Cleaning Market

The global medical device cleaning market is expected to grow at 7.8% CAGR from 2019 to 2028. It is expected to reach above USD 3.2 billion by 2028.

Medical devices are used in high-risk environments. Some devices are exposed to infectious pathogens, and each device requires a different amount of sterilization and disinfection. ” — Exactitudeconsultancy

Medical device cleaning is a critical process within the healthcare industry aimed at removing contaminants, debris, and potentially harmful substances from medical devices. Proper cleaning is an essential step in the reprocessing of medical instruments and equipment to ensure patient safety and prevent the spread of infections. The cleaning process is a part of the broader scope of medical device reprocessing, which includes cleaning, disinfection or sterilization, and inspection.

Global Medical Device Cleaning market Size, Status, and Forecast for the 2023-2029. In-depth research has been compiled to provide the most up-to-date information on key aspects of the worldwide market. This research report covers major aspects of the Medical Device Cleaning Market including drivers, restraints, historical and current trends, regulatory scenarios, and technological advancements. The information provided under this section covers the financial revenue of all the major competitors with the addition of product benchmarking, key developments, major region expansion status, and SWOT analysis of any 3 to 5 top market players Furthermore, the microeconomic and macroeconomic factor that affects the market growth is also studied in order to invest in the market. The analysis of all such factors provides a better understanding of the market to achieve the greatest return in terms of revenue.

Medical Device Cleaning Market Top Key Players:

Large healthcare companies to small ones are all actively working in the medical device cleaning market. These key players include, STERIS plc (US), Getinge Group (Sweden), 3M Company (US), Advanced Sterilization Products (US), Cantel Medical Corporation (US), Ecolab Inc. (US), Ruhof Corporation (US), Metrex Research, LLC (US), Hartmann Group (Germany), Biotrol International (US), Oro Clean Chemie AG (Switzerland), G9 Chemicals (UK), Pharmax Ltd. (Canada), Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (US), Sklar Surgical Instruments (US), Stryker Corporation (US), Medline Industries Inc. (US), Medalkan (Greece), Case Medical Inc. (US), and Certol International LLC (US).

Recent Development:

STERIS is a leading global provider of products and services that support patient care with an emphasis on infection prevention. The company is focused primarily on healthcare, pharmaceutical and medical device Customers.

Getinge Group was founded in 1904 in a small town of Getinge, Sweden. It provides hospitals and life science institutions with products and solutions aiming to improve clinical results and optimize workflows. In Dec 2021, Getinge acquired a company providing cloud-based software solutions named Talis Clinical LLC.

Metrex Research was founded in 1985. It supports the healthcare professionals by providing solutions that are dedicated towards eliminating healthcare-associated infections. In July 2021, Metrex announced their partnership with IPAC Canada as a 2021 corporate member.

Regional Share Analysis:

The medical device cleaning market by region includes North America, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Europe, South America, and Middle East & Africa (MEA).

FIGURE 1 North America: includes US, Canada and Mexico

Asia Pacific: includes China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, ASEAN and Rest of APAC

Europe: includes UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe

South America: includes Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa: includes Turkey, UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Rest of MEA

The major share of global market is expected to be occupied by North America, Europe and Asia Pacific region. North America 50% of the total market.

Key Market Segments: Medical Device Cleaning Market

Medical Device Cleaning Market by Process, 2019-2028, (IN USD Million)

Disinfection

Automatic Cleaning

Manual Cleaning

Presoak/Precleaning

Medical Device Cleaning Market by Application, 2019-2028, (IN USD Million)

Surgical Instruments

Endoscopes

Ultrasound Probes

Dental Instruments

Other Instruments (Stethoscopes, Clinical Thermometers, Etc)

Medical Device Cleaning Market by End-User, 2019-2028, (IN USD Million)

Hospitals And Clinics

Diagnostic Centers

Dental Clinics And Hospitals

Other End Users (Medical Institutions, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Etc)

