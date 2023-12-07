Boswellia Market to hit USD 6.15 Billion by 2029, grow at a CAGR of +5.8% | Exactitude Consultancy

Boswellia Market

The Global Boswellia Market is expected to grow at more than 5% CAGR from 2019 to 2028. It is expected to reach above USD 153 million by 2028.

Boswellia resin contains bioactive compounds, with the most notable ones being boswellic acids. These compounds are believed to possess anti-inflammatory and potential therapeutic properties.” — Exactitudeconsultancy

LUTON, BEDFORDSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, December 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Exactitude Consultancy, the market research and consulting wing of Ameliorate Digital Consultancy Private Limited has completed and published the final copy of the detailed research report on the Boswellia market.

Boswellia market refers to a genus of trees known for producing resin with medicinal properties. The resin obtained from these trees, commonly known as frankincense, has been used for centuries in traditional medicine and religious rituals. The primary species of Boswellia known for its medicinal resin is Boswellia serrata.

Global Boswellia market Size, Status, and Forecast for 2023–2029. In-depth research has been compiled to provide the most up-to-date information on key aspects of the worldwide market. This research report covers major aspects of the Boswellia Market including drivers, restraints, historical and current trends, regulatory scenarios, and technological advancements. The information provided under this section covers the financial revenue of all the major competitors with the addition of product benchmarking, key developments, major region expansion status, and SWOT analysis of any 3 to 5 top market players Furthermore, the microeconomic and macroeconomic factor that affects the market growth is also studied in order to invest in the market. The analysis of all such factors provides a better understanding of the market to achieve the greatest return in terms of revenue.

Get Sample PDF of Boswellia Market (TOC):

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/1073/boswellia-market#request-a-sample

Boswellia Market Top Key Players:

The key players are Sabinsa Corporation, Arjuna Natural Extracts Pvt. Ltd., PLT health Solutions Inc., Alchem International Pvt. Ltd., Nutra Green Biotechnology Co. Ltd., Gurjar Pytochem Pvt. Ltd., S.A. Herbal Bioactives LLP, Alpspure Lifesciences Private Limited, Pharmanza Herbal Pvt. Ltd. and LAILA NUTRACEUTICALS.

Recent Development:

In February 2022, PLT Health Solutions, Inc. declared that it has united with Botanical Liaisons, LLC (Boulder, CO) to engage in a sustainability audit of Indian Boswellia serrata gum resin harvesting and collection practices associated with its application in an extensive series of nutritional supplement uses. The audit assessed sustainability through in-country interviews of field workers, resin consolidators, ingredient manufacturers, and government officials. The third-party audit was subject to an extensive series of environmental, cultural, and economic parameters and deduced: It is evident from the information accumulated from the stakeholders that [sustainability] is backed.

In March 2022, PLT Health Solutions, Inc. revealed a range of scientific investigations in backing of its Slendacor Weight Management Complex ingredient that provides novel insights into the mechanisms of action behind its weight loss and body shaping advantages, and which display a thermogenic advantage with a once per day dose that offers formulators of weight management products the capacity to attend to consumers with scientifically-backed metabolism-improving messaging. Two published pre-clinical investigations concentrated on energy expenditure disclose a dual mode of action for Slendacor by way of regulating fat reserves (modulation of adipogenesis and lipolysis) and handling energy expenditure (increasing thermogenesis). A human clinical investigation concentrated on a single daily dose of Slendacor and its impacts on resting metabolic rate.

Regional Share Analysis:

Geographically, the Global Boswellia market is segmented into North America, South America, Europe, APAC and MEA. Asia Pacific region is witnessing the growth in market.

North America: includes the US, Canada, Mexico

Europe: includes UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific: includes China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, ASEAN and Rest of APAC

South America: includes Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa: includes Turkey, UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Rest of MEA

Asia Pacific shares 58% of the total market.

Buy Now Full Report: https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/checkout/

Key Market Segments: Boswellia Market

Boswellia Market By Source 2019-2028, (IN USD Million)

Papyrifera

Sacra

Serrata

Cartetti

Boswellia Market By Application, 2019-2028, (IN USD Million)

Herbal Medicinal Products

Food Supplements

Personal Care Products

Aromatherapy

Others

Boswellia Market By Type, 2019-2028, (IN USD Million)

Resins

Essence Oils

Extracts

Browse Full Premium Report:

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/1073/boswellia-market

Strategic points covered in the Boswellia market catalogue:

Introduction, market driving force product research goals and research scope global Boswellia market (2023-2029).

Exclusive Summary – Basic information on the global Boswellia market.

The changing impact on market dynamics - global party supplies driving factors, trends, challenges and opportunities; post-COVID analysis.

Introduction global Boswellia market factors, after COVID impact analysis, Porter's five force, the supply / value chain, PESTEL analysis, market entropy, patent / trademark analysis.

Show 2017-2023 by type, end user and region/country.

Assess the leading manufacturers of the global Boswellia market, including their competitive landscape, peer analysis, BCG matrix and company profile.

Evaluate the market-by-market segments, countries/regions and manufacturers/companies, the revenue share and sales of these companies/companies in these different regions of the main countries/regions (2023-2029).

... To be continued

Global Boswellia: Research Methodology

The research methodology adopted by our company is the integration of primary research, secondary research, and expertise reviews. Secondary research is performed by considering the sources such as company annual reports, research papers, and press releases concerning the industry. Other sources involve industry magazines, trade journals, associations; the government authorized information in order to incorporate the most reliable data to showcase the opportunities for the business expansion in Global Boswellia.

Frequently Asked Questions Section

What is the current market size of this high growth Boswellia market?

What is the overall growth rate?

What are the key growth areas, applications, end uses and types?

Key reasons for growth

Challenges for growth

What technological developments are happening in this area?

How you may use our products:

Correctly Positioning New Products

Market Entry Strategies

Business Expansion Strategies

Consumer Insights

Understanding Competition Scenario

Product & Brand Management

Channel & Customer Management

Identifying Appropriate Advertising Appeals

Related Reports:

Wearable Injectors Market by Type (On-body injectors, Off-body injectors), by Application (Immuno-oncology, Diabetes, Cardiovascular Diseases, Other Applications), by End User (Hospital & Clinics, Home Care, Other End Users), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa), Global Trends and Forecast from 2019 to 2028

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/1132/wearable-injectors-market/

Airway Management Devices Market by Type (Infraglottic Airway Management Devices, Supraglottic Airway Management Devices, Resuscitators, Laryngoscopes, Other Airway Management Devices), by Patient Age (Adult Patients, Pediatric Patients/Neonates), by End User (Operating Rooms, Emergency Care Departments, Intensive Care Units, Other End Users), and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa), Global Trends and Forecast from 2019 to 2028

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/1131/airway-management-devices-market/

Heart Pump Device Market By Product [Ventricular Assist Devices (VADs), Intra-aortic Balloon Pumps (IABPs), Total Artificial Heart (TAH)], by Device Type (Implantable Heart Pump Devices, Extracorporeal Heart Pump Devices), by Therapy [Bridge-to-transplant (BTT), Bridge-to-candidacy (BTC), Destination Therapy (DT), Other Therapies], by End User (Hospitals & Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Research Institutes, Other End Users), and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa), Global Trends and Forecast from 2019 to 2028

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/1173/heart-pump-device-market/

Anastomosis Device Market by Product Type (Surgical Staplers, Surgical Sutures, Automated Suturing Devices, Surgical Sealants and Adhesives), by Application (Gastrointestinal Surgeries, Cardiovascular Surgeries, Orthopedic surgeries, Ophthalmic surgeries, Gynecological surgeries, Other Surgeries), by End User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers & Clinics), and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa), Global Trends and Forecast from 2019 to 2028

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/1223/anastomosis-device-market/

About Exactitude Consultancy

Exactitude Consultancy is a Market research & consulting services firm which helps its client to address their most pressing strategic and business challenges. Our professional team works hard to fetch the most authentic research reports backed with impeccable data figures which guarantee outstanding results every time for you. So, whether it is the latest report from the researchers or a custom requirement, our team is here to help you in the best possible way.

Contact us

for your special interest research needs at sales@exactitudeconsultancy.com and we will get in touch with you within 24hrs and help you find the market research report you need.