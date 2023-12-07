Dental Laboratories Market is probable to reach above USD 77.43 billion by 2029 | CAGR +8 % | Exactitude Consultancy

Dental Laboratories Market

The global Dental Laboratories Market is expected to grow at 8 % CAGR from 2020 to 2029. It is expected to reach above USD 77.43 billion by 2029.

Dental laboratories are responsible for manufacturing various types of dental prosthetics, including crowns, bridges, dentures, and dental implants.” — Exactitudeconsultancy

Dental laboratories are specialized facilities where dental prosthetics, restorations, and appliances are custom-made to fulfill the prescribed needs of dentists and their patients. These laboratories play a crucial role in the field of dentistry by crafting a variety of dental devices that enhance oral health, restore dental function, and improve aesthetics.

Global Dental Laboratories market Size, Status, and Forecast for the 2023-2029. In-depth research has been compiled to provide the most up-to-date information on key aspects of the worldwide market. This research report covers major aspects of the Dental Laboratories Market including drivers, restraints, historical and current trends, regulatory scenarios, and technological advancements. The information provided under this section covers the financial revenue of all the major competitors with the addition of product benchmarking, key developments, major region expansion status, and SWOT analysis of any 3 to 5 top market players Furthermore, the microeconomic and macroeconomic factor that affects the market growth is also studied in order to invest in the market. The analysis of all such factors provides a better understanding of the market to achieve the greatest return in terms of revenue.

Dental Laboratories Market Top Key Players:

The dental laboratories market key players include Envista, Dentsply Sirona, A-dec Inc. Institut Straumann AG, GC Corporation, Mitsui Chemicals, 3M, Dental Services Group, Zimmer Biomet, Ultradent Products, Inc.

These key leaders are implementing strategic formulations for corporate expansion, such as new product development and commercialization, commercial expansion, and distribution agreements. Moreover, these participants are substantially spending on product development, which is fueling revenue generation.

Recent Development:

In September 2021, Straumann Group (Switzerland) and Aspen Dental provided dental offices across the United States with implant abutments, CAD/CAM (Computer-aided design or Computer-aided manufacturing) alternatives, and solutions.

In July 2021, Ivoclar Vivadent (Liechtenstein) and exocad GmbH (exocad), a subsidiary of Align Technology, Inc. (US), have formed a strategic alliance to develop a digital platform that will allow dental laboratories to expand their digital processes and increase lab work efficiency.

Regional Share Analysis:

The Dental Laboratories Market by region includes North America, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Europe, South America, and Middle East & Africa (MEA).

North America: includes the US, Canada, Mexico

Asia Pacific: includes China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, ASEAN and Rest of APAC

Europe: includes UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe

South America: includes Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa: includes Turkey, UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Rest of MEA

The North American market held the largest market share until 2021, with a revenue share of approximately 42%. The well-established healthcare infrastructure, increased public awareness of oral healthcare, and high healthcare expenditure are the primary drivers of growth in this region.

During the forecast period, the Asia Pacific region is also expected to have the highest CAGR. The Asia Pacific market is expected to grow rapidly due to an aging population, rising disposable income, increased awareness of available treatments, and other large untapped opportunities. Furthermore, there is a growing awareness of oral hygiene, and this region offers lower-cost dental laboratory work, which is expected to drive the market during the forecast period.

During the analysis period, the European market is also expected to grow strongly. Increased oral health programs are being implemented in various communities. These community-based oral health programs aim to raise awareness, assist in the delivery of preventive treatments, and improve patient education about oral care.

Key Market Segments: Dental Laboratories Market

Dental Laboratories Market By Product, 2020-2029, (USD Billion)

Restorative

Orthodontic

Endodontic

Oral Care

Implants

Dental Laboratories Market By Equipment, 2020-2029, (USD Billion)

Dental Lasers

Systems And Parts

Laboratory Machines

Dental Radiology Equipment

3d Printing Systems

Milling Equipment

Furnaces

Dental Scanners

Dental Laboratories Market By Material, 2020-2029, (USD Billion)

Metal-Ceramics

Traditional All-Ceramics

Cad/Cam Materials

Plastics

Metals

Dental Laboratories Market By Prosthetic Type, 2020-2029, (USD Billion)

Bridges

Crowns

Veneers

Dentures

Clear Aligners

Global Dental Laboratories: Research Methodology

The research methodology adopted by our company is the integration of primary research, secondary research, and expertise reviews. Secondary research is performed by considering the sources such as company annual reports, research papers, and press releases concerning the industry. Other sources involve industry magazines, trade journals, associations; the government authorized information in order to incorporate the most reliable data to showcase the opportunities for the business expansion in Global Dental Laboratories.

Frequently Asked Questions Section

What is the expected growth rate of the dental laboratories market over the next 7 years?

Who are the major players in the dental laboratories market and what is their market share?

What are the end-user industries driving demand for market and what is their outlook?

What are the opportunities for growth in emerging markets such as Asia-Pacific, Middle East, and Africa?

How is the economic environment affecting the dental laboratories market, including factors such as interest rates, inflation, and exchange rates?

What is the expected impact of government policies and regulations on the dental laboratories market?

