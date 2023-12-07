Dental Bone Graft Substitute Market is Anticipated to reach above 863.96 USD million by 2029, at a 7.85% CAGR .

Dental Bone Graft Substitute Market

The global Dental Bone Graft Substitute Market is expected to grow at 7.85% CAGR from 2022 to 2029. It is expected to reach above 863.96 USD million by 2029 .

A bone graft is used to repair or replace damaged joints, and it aids in the growth of bone around the implant.” — Exactitudeconsultancy

Exactitude Consultancy, the market research and consulting wing of Ameliorate Digital Consultancy Private Limited has completed and published the final copy of the detailed research report on the Dental Bone Graft Substitute Market.

A dental bone graft substitute market is a material used in oral and maxillofacial surgery to augment or replace bone tissue in the jaw or other areas of the oral cavity. This procedure, known as bone grafting, is commonly performed in dentistry to address issues such as bone loss, improve bone density, or create a stable foundation for dental implants.

Global Dental Bone Graft Substitute market Size, Status, and Forecast for the 2023-2029. In-depth research has been compiled to provide the most up-to-date information on key aspects of the worldwide market. This research report covers major aspects of the Dental Bone Graft Substitute Market including drivers, restraints, historical and current trends, regulatory scenarios, and technological advancements. The information provided under this section covers the financial revenue of all the major competitors with the addition of product benchmarking, key developments, major region expansion status, and SWOT analysis of any 3 to 5 top market players Furthermore, the microeconomic and macroeconomic factor that affects the market growth is also studied in order to invest in the market. The analysis of all such factors provides a better understanding of the market to achieve the greatest return in terms of revenue.

Dental Bone Graft Substitute Market Top Key Players:

Dentsply Sirona, Johnson & Johnson, Danaher Corporation, Medtronic, Strauman, Zimmer Dental, Geistlich Pharm, RTI Surgical, BioHorizons, IPH, Inc, Dentium, LifeSciences Corporation, Smith & Nephew, and others.

Recent Developments:

In 2019, Straumann and Modern Dental Group Limited (Hong Kong) entered a joint venture to create distribution company that will serve the dental communities in Hong Kong and Macau; Peak Dental Solutions Hong Kong Ltd

In 2018, Dentsply acquired OraMetrix, a leading industry provider of innovative 3-D technology solutions improving the quality and efficiency of orthodontic care.

In 2018, Straumann acquired 30% stake in Botiss biomaterials.

In 2017, Straumann acquired 70% stake of its distributor Batigroup for taking over direct distribution of its products in Turkey.

Regional Share Analysis:

The dental bone graft substitute’ market by region includes North America, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Europe, South America, and Middle East & Africa (MEA).

North America: includes the US, Canada, Mexico

Asia Pacific: includes China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, ASEAN and Rest of APAC

Europe: includes UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe

South America: includes Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa: includes Turkey, UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Rest of MEA

North America has a dominating share in the global dental bone graft substitute market due to increase in dental visits and well-established hospitals. North America shares 39% of the total market. Closely followed by Asia Pacific & Europe, is positively affecting the market growth.

Key Market Segments:

Dental Bone Graft Substitute Market by Type, 2020-2029, (USD Million)

Synthetic Bone Grafts

Xenograft

Allograft

Alloplast

Dental Bone Graft Substitute Market by Mechanism, 2020-2029, (USD Million)

Osteoconduction

Osteoinduction

Osteogenesis

Osteopromotion

Dental Bone Graft Substitute Market by Product, 2020-2029, (USD Million)

Bio-OSS

Osteograf

Grafton

Dental Bone Graft Substitute Market by Application, 2020-2029, (USD Million)

Sinus Lift

Ridge Augmentation

Socket Preservation

Periodontal Defect Regeneration

Implant Bone Regeneration

Dental Bone Graft Substitute Market by End User, 2020-2029, (USD Million)

Hospital

Dental Clinics

Dental Bone Graft Substitute Market by Region, 2020-2029, (USD Million)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

Strategic points covered in the Dental Bone Graft Substitute market catalogue:

Introduction, market driving force product research goals and research scope global Dental Bone Graft Substitute market (2023-2029).

Exclusive Summary – Basic information on the global Dental Bone Graft Substitute market.

The changing impact on market dynamics - global party supplies driving factors, trends, challenges and opportunities; post-COVID analysis.

Introduction global Dental Bone Graft Substitute market factors, after COVID impact analysis, Porter's five force, the supply / value chain, PESTEL analysis, market entropy, patent / trademark analysis.

Show 2017-2023 by type, end user and region/country.

Assess the leading manufacturers of the global Dental Bone Graft Substitute market, including their competitive landscape, peer analysis, BCG matrix and company profile.

Evaluate the market-by-market segments, countries/regions and manufacturers/companies, the revenue share and sales of these companies/companies in these different regions of the main countries/regions (2023-2029).

... To be continued

Global Dental Bone Graft Substitute: Research Methodology

The research methodology adopted by our company is the integration of primary research, secondary research, and expertise reviews. Secondary research is performed by considering the sources such as company annual reports, research papers, and press releases concerning the industry. Other sources involve industry magazines, trade journals, associations; the government authorized information in order to incorporate the most reliable data to showcase the opportunities for the business expansion in Global Dental Bone Graft Substitute.

