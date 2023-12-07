Safeguarding celiac disease patients in Europe

Celiac disease is caused by an immune reaction triggered by gluten protein found in wheat, barley and rye. The symptoms of coeliac disease are triggered by the ingestion of gluten., proteins found in foods containing wheat, barley or rye. Symptoms vary widely and include stomach-ache, diarrhoea, malnutrition, iron- deficiency A lack of a necessary factor in, for example, the diet or the environment which results in harm to the growth of an organism. (anaemia), and/or osteoporosis. The only therapy is a life-long gluten-free diet.

Studies indicate that some 0.7% of the EU population Community of humans, animals or plants from the same species. suffers from celiac disease but many cases go unreported.