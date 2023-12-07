Top legislator arrives in Bangkok, beginning official visit to Thailand

VIETNAM, December 7 -

BANGKOK — Chairman of the Vietnamese National Assembly Vương Đình Huệ arrived in Bangkok on Thursday morning, beginning his official visit to Thailand at the invitation of House Speaker Wan Muhamad Noor Matha.

The top legislator was greeted at the Don Mueang International Airport by First Deputy House Speaker Padipat Suntiphada, and other Thai officials, along with the staff of the Vietnamese Embassy and representatives of the Vietnamese community in Thailand.

During his trip to Thailand from December 7-10, Huệ will hold meetings and talks with high-ranking leaders of the host country to compare notes on orientations and measures to strengthen the enhanced bilateral strategic partnership for 2022-27, step up cooperation between their legislative bodies within bilateral and multilateral frameworks, and exchange views on international and regional issues of shared concern.

The top legislator and his encourage are also scheduled to attend a number of political, diplomatic, economic, cultural and educational events, and meet representatives of the Vietnamese community in the country.

This is the first official visit to Thailand by Huệ in his capacity as the chief legislator of Việt Nam. It is of significance as the two sides are pushing ahead with the action programme implementing the enhanced strategic partnership and activities marking the 10th anniversary of the bilateral strategic partnership (2013-23).

It aims to continue implementing the foreign policy of the 13th National Congress of the Communist Party of Việt Nam, towards consolidating and expanding the political relations; promoting multifaceted cooperation between Việt Nam and Thailand effectively and substantively across the channels of Party, parliament, government, and people-to-people exchange; enhancing political trust; and setting up and strengthen personal relationships between Vietnamese and Thai senior leaders. — VNS