Việt Nam calls for further UNCLOS observance, peaceful resolution of conflicts

VIETNAM, December 7 -  

NEW YORK — Việt Nam calls on countries to continue to fully comply with the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), including the obligation to peacefully resolve disputes and respect the rights of coastal states when conducting lawful economic activities in their waters determined under the convention.

The appeal was made by Ambassador Đặng Hoàng Giang, Permanent Representative of Việt Nam to the UN, while addressing a plenary meeting on oceans and the law of the sea of the 78th session of the UN General Assembly in New York on December 6 (US time).

The diplomat affirmed that Việt Nam always upholds UNCLOS as an international legal framework regulating all activities at sea and ocean.

For the East Sea (known internationally as the South China Sea) issue, Giang expressed his concern over recent developments in the waters, which have negatively impacted regional peace and security and gone against the provisions of UNCLOS.  

He reiterated Việt Nam’s consistent stance that all disputes must be resolved through peaceful measures and in accordance with UNCLOS, saying the country hopes for the early completion of a substantive, effective and suitable Code of Conduct in the East Sea (COC).

The ambassador called on countries to ensure a balance between fisheries conservation and development, and the social welfare and livelihood of coastal residents.

The same day, the General Assembly voted to pass a resolution on oceans and the law of the sea, co-sponsored by 110 countries, including Việt Nam. — VNS

 

Việt Nam calls for further UNCLOS observance, peaceful resolution of conflicts

