JR-Tech's Tech Guardian Ranked Among Elite Managed Service Providers on Channel Futures 2023 NextGen 101 List
The NextGen 101 List Honors Innovative, Growing MSPsLAKE ELSINORE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- JR-Tech now marketed as Tech Guardian has been named as one of the world’s premier managed service providers on the prestigious Channel Futures 2023 NextGen 101 rankings.
The NextGen 101, an MSP 501 list, honors industry-leading managed service and technology providers that are driving a new wave of growth and innovation for the tech channel via the groundbreaking solutions they deliver to their customers. Many of these MSPs generate recurring revenue from cloud, security, unified communications, and other solutions to small, medium and large clients.
These MSPs - based on their growth, drive and innovation - represent the future of the technology channel and IT industry. Channel Futures is pleased to name JR-Tech to the 2023 NextGen 101 for the third year in a row! JR-Tech is now marketed as Tech Guardian reflecting innovation and growth, driving the most advanced cybersecurity solutions available to small and medium businesses (SMB) in the Inland Empire.
“It is an honor to have our hard work recognized internationally. We are pleased to be in the NextGen 101 for three years running.” says Jarom Renfeldt, President of Tech Guardian. “We have awesome clients and great team of people. Plus, we are proud to announce our new MSSP division named Tech Guardian. Tech Guardian is now the new face of JR-Tech.”
Channel Futures strives to ensure their partner communities are recognized for what they do best and creates programs that recognize their contributions to the IT industry. The NextGen 101 represents that effort.
“I love following these companies and talking with their owners,” said Jeff O’Heir, Channel Futures senior news editor and manager of the MSP 501. “They’re excited about the latest technologies, embrace innovation, and often bring new sales and marketing strategies to the table.”
“As the technology industry and channel enter a very challenging market, channel leaders are looking for ways to accelerate growth,” said Robert DeMarzo, vice president of content for Informa Tech Channels. “The Channel Futures NextGen 101 represents some of the fastest-growth and high-potential MSPs in the market today. These companies are providing innovative approaches to customer solutions and partner engagement never seen before. They truly represent the future of the channel.”
Background
The 2023 MSP 501 and NextGen 101 lists are based on data collected by Channel Futures. Data was collected online from February to May, 2023. The MSP 501 list recognizes top managed service providers based on metrics including recurring revenue, profit margin and other factors.
About Tech Guardian
Tech Guardian is the new face of JR-Tech. Tech Guardian provides IT Service and Support as a leading Managed Security Service Provider (MSSP) in the Inland Empire with Cybersecurity, Managed Services, Compliance and Co-Managed IT services. Recognized globally in the MSP 501 lists and the NextGen 101, JR-Tech/Tech Guardian specializes in cybersecurity protection featuring best in class unified threat management tools, industry best practices and superior documentation. JR-Tech/Tech Guardian has been thriving in complex IT environments since 2004.
About Channel Futures
Channel Futures is a media and events destination for the information and communication technologies (ICT) channel community. We provide information, perspective and connection for the entire channel ecosystem, including solution providers (SPs), managed service providers (MSPs), managed security service providers (MSSPs), cloud service providers (CSPs), value-added resellers (VARs) and distributors, technology solutions brokerages, subagents and agents, as well as leading technology vendor partners and communication providers. More information is available at channelfutures.com.
Media Contacts
Jarom Renfeldt
President, Tech Guardian Jarom.renfeldt@tgmsp.com
Scott Smith
Director of Marketing, Tech Guardian
scott.smith@tgmsp.com
Jeff O’Heir
Tech Guardian
+1 (951) 319-4040
jeff.oheir@informa.com