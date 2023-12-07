Submit Release
AB Akola group: pranešimas apie balsavimo teisių paketo netekimą

AB Akola group (buv. AB „Linas Agro Group“), ISIN kodas LT0000128092 (toliau - Bendrovė), gavo UAB „UAB „SB Asset Management“ pranešimą apie Bendrovės balsavimo teisių paketo netekimą dėl Bendrovės įstatinio kapitalo padidėjimo (pridedama).


Daugiau informacijos:

Mažvydas Šileika, AB Akola group Finansų direktorius

Mob. 8 619 19 403

E. p. m.sileika@akolagroup.lt

Priedas


