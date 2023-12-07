AB Akola group: pranešimas apie balsavimo teisių paketo netekimą

AB Akola group (buv. AB „Linas Agro Group“), ISIN kodas LT0000128092 (toliau - Bendrovė), gavo UAB „UAB „SB Asset Management“ pranešimą apie Bendrovės balsavimo teisių paketo netekimą dėl Bendrovės įstatinio kapitalo padidėjimo (pridedama).
Daugiau informacijos:
Mažvydas Šileika, AB Akola group Finansų direktorius
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.