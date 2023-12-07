Bakery Ingredients Market to surpass $20.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.8%: Report by Exactitude Consultancy

Bakery Ingredients Market

Bakery Ingredients Market Set to Record Exponential Growth by 2030

Bakery Ingredients Market anticipates substantial growth, driven by evolving consumer preferences, innovation in bakery products, and the global expansion of the food industry” — Exactitude Consultancy

LUTON, BEDFORDSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, December 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The “Bakery Ingredients “Market Research analysis presents estimations of growth, size, and projections for each market segment, accompanied by trends and forecasts based on revenue (in USD million)

The Bakery Ingredients market 2023-2029 is an extensive market research report which provides industry analysis with a historical & futuristic outlook. The report includes comprehensive information on the market drivers, key trends and challenges, a deep examination of trends, opportunities, value chains, future roadmaps, and strategies. The report consists of SWOT, PESTEL, and Porter’s 5-forces analysis frameworks. The analytical studies are conducted ensuring client needs with a thorough understanding of market capacities in the current scenario. Exactitude Consultancy ensures qualified and verifiable aspects of market data operating in the real- time scenario.

The global bakery ingredients market is estimated at USD 12 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 20.2 USD billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2023 To 2030.

Top companies covered in this report: Archer Daniels Midland, Associated British Foods, Cargill, Dupont, Ingredion, AAK, Bakels, Corbion, Dawn Food Products, IFFCO, Kerry, Lallemand, Lesaffre, Novozymes, Puratos Group, Royal DSM, Taura Natural Ingredients, Tate & Lyle

Industry News:

The Archer-Daniels-Midland Company, commonly known as ADM, is an American multinational food processing and commodities trading corporation founded in 1902 and headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Cargill is a leading manufacturer and marketer of bakery shortenings and margarines under the brand name NatureFresh Professional.

Bakery Ingredients Market Segmentation:

Bakery Ingredients Market By Type, 2022-2029, (In USD Million)

Emulsifiers

Leavening Agents

Enzymes

Baking Powders And Mixes

Oils

Fats And Shortenings

Starch

Colors And Flavours

Preservatives

Fibres

Bakery Ingredients Market By Application, 2022-2029, (In USD Million)

Bread

Sweet Bakery

Regional Outlook:

The report’s primary insights into various regions and the major companies involved in each one are provided in this section. When evaluating a region’s or country’s growth, economic, social, environmental, technological, and political issues have all been taken into account. Additionally, each country’s and region’s revenue and sales information for the years 2018 through 2029 will be made available to readers.

The market has been divided into four key regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America. The regional part will include a thorough analysis of important nations like the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Italy, France, China, Japan, South Korea, Southeast Asia, and India.

Asia Pacific covers 33% of the market share and is projected to dominate the global market. The reason is products such as biscuits are the highest-selling product in India, followed by sliced bread, cupcakes, pastries, and brownies, thereby increasing the demand.

Important Features of the reports:

- Detailed analysis of the Bakery Ingredients market

- Fluctuating market dynamics of the industry

- Detailed market segmentation

- Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

- Recent industry trends and developments

- Competitive landscape of the Bakery Ingredients Market

- Strategies of key players and product offerings

- Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth

- A neutral perspective towards Bakery Ingredients market performance.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios of the top players in the Bakery Ingredients market.

Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, R&D activities, and product launches in the market.

Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of the market strategies, and geographic and business segments of the leading players in the market.

Market Development: Comprehensive information about emerging markets. This report analyzes the market for various segments across geographies.

Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the Bakery Ingredients market

How big will the market and growth rate be in 2029?

What are the key drivers for the global Bakery Ingredients market?

What are the major market trends influencing the growth of the global Bakery Ingredients Market?

What are the challenges for market growth?

Who are the key vendors in the global Bakery Ingredients market?

What market opportunities and threats are vendors facing in the global Bakery Ingredients market?

What are the main findings of the five forces analysis of the global Bakery Ingredients Market?

Conclusion: At the end of the Bakery Ingredients Market report, all findings and estimates are presented. It also includes key drivers and opportunities and regional analysis. The Segmental analysis is also provided in terms of type and application.

