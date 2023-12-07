Agricultural Chelates Market to hit USD 3.69 billion by 2029, grow at a CAGR of +8.23% | Exactitude Consultancy

Agricultural Chelates Market

Agricultural Chelates Market Analysis Report by Product Type, by Application and by End Users: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2029

Growing market demand for agricultural chelates, essential micronutrient delivery systems, to improve nutrient uptake in plants, boosting crop yield and quality.” — Exactitude Consultancy

The Global Agricultural Chelates Market Size, Scope, and Forecast 2023-2029 report has been added to the Market research collection of Exactitude Consultancy reports. Industry experts and researchers have offered an authoritative and concise analysis of the Agricultural Chelates Market with respect to various aspects such as growth factors, challenges, restraints, developments, and opportunities for growth. This report provides a pin-point analysis of changing dynamics and emerging trends in the Agricultural Chelates Market. Additionally, it provides a futuristic perspective on various factors that are likely to fuel the growth of the Worldwide Agricultural Chelates Market in the coming years.

The agricultural chelates market is expected to grow at 8.23% CAGR from 2023 to 2029. It is expected to reach above USD 3.69 billion by 2029 from USD 1.81 billion in 2022.

Some of the key players profiled in the study are SE, BMS Micronutrients, Akzo Nobel N.V., Haifa Chemicals Ltd., Protex International, Valagro SPA, Van Iperen International, Deretil Agronutritional, Shandong Iro Chelating Chemicals Co. Ltd., Yara International, and other Prominent players.

Industry News:

06 October 2020: Valagro, a leader in the development, manufacture, and marketing of bio stimulants and specialized nutrients for crops, signed a contract transferring Syngenta Crop Protection 100% of its ownership and assets.

08 September 2022: AgroCares, a global ag-tech company delivering data-driven solutions for nutrient testing, and trinamiX GmbH, a leading provider of mobile spectroscopy, announced a partnership that sees the integration of trinamiX’s high-performance hardware into AgroCares’ next-generation Nutrient Scanner solution.

Competition is an important issue in any market research analysis. With the help of the competitive analysis provided in the report, players can easily study the key strategies employed by leading players in the Agricultural Chelates market. The major and emerging players of the Agricultural Chelates Market are closely studied considering their market share, production, sales, revenue growth, gross margin, product portfolio, and other important factors. This will help players familiarize themselves with the movements of their toughest competitors in the Agricultural Chelates market.

The segmental analysis section of the report includes a thorough research study on key Type and application segments of the Agricultural Chelates market

Agricultural Chelates Market By Type, 2023-2029, (USD Billion, Kilotons)

EDTA

DTPA

EDDHA

Others

Agricultural Chelates Market By Micronutrients, 2023-2029, (USD Billion, Kilotons)

Iron

Zinc

Maganese

Others

Agricultural Chelates Market By Crop Type, 2023-2029, (USD Billion, Kilotons)

Cereals & Grains

Oilseeds & Pulses

Fruits & Vegetables

Others

Agricultural Chelates Market By Application Technique, 2023-2029, (USD Billion, Kilotons)

Soil

Seed Dressing

Foliar Sprays

Fertigation

Others

If opting for the Global version of Agricultural Chelates Market; then the below country analysis would be included:

– North America (the USA, Canada, and Mexico)

– Europe (Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Netherlands, Italy, Nordic Nations, Spain, Switzerland, and the Rest of Europe)

– Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, India, Southeast Asia, and the Rest of APAC)

– South America (Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, the Rest of the countries, etc.)

– the Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Israel, Egypt, Turkey, Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Drivers:

Growing demand for high-quality crops

Rising incidence of micronutrient deficiencies

Low organic matter and high clay content in soil

Rapid adoption of modern farming practices

Restraints:

Soil and crop damage due to non-biodegradable chelates

Increasing adoption of organic fertilizers

Unawareness among farmers about chelates

Threats:

Competition from other micronutrient sources

Economic downturns impacting agricultural spending

Stringent regulations on chelate use

Opportunities:

Development of new and more efficient chelates

Expanding applications beyond micronutrient delivery

Increasing demand for organic chelates

Growing awareness of chelate benefits among farmers

Rising disposable income in developing countries

