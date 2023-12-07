Biofertilizers Market to hit USD 4.51 Billion by 2029, grow at a CAGR of +12.2% | Exactitude Consultancy

Biofertilizers Market

Biofertilizers Market Analysis Report by Product Type, by Application and by End Users: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2029

Rising demand for biofertilizers in agriculture due to their eco-friendly nature and ability to enhance soil fertility, promoting sustainable and organic farming practices.” — Exactitude Consultancy

The Global Biofertilizers Market Size, Scope, and Forecast 2023-2029 report has been added to the Market research collection of Exactitude Consultancy reports. Industry experts and researchers have offered an authoritative and concise analysis of the Biofertilizers Market with respect to various aspects such as growth factors, challenges, restraints, developments, and opportunities for growth. This report provides a pin-point analysis of changing dynamics and emerging trends in the Biofertilizers Market. Additionally, it provides a futuristic perspective on various factors that are likely to fuel the growth of the Worldwide Biofertilizers Market in the coming years.

The biofertilizers market is expected to grow at 12.20% CAGR from 2023 to 2029. It is expected to reach above USD 4.51 Billion by 2029 from USD 1.60 Billion in 2022.

Some of the key players profiled in the study are Agrilife, Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, IPL Biologicals Limited, Kan Biosys, Kiwa Bio-Tech, Lallemand Inc., Mapleton Agri Biotech Pty Ltd, Novozymes A/S, Nutramax Laboratories, Inc., Rizobacter Argentina S.A. and other Prominent players.

Recent news

September 2022 – Rizobacter Argentina SA merged Bioceres Crop Solutions with Marrone Bio Innovations for developing sustainable crop solutions worldwide.

September 2021 – Novozymes launched five biological solutions, including inoculants to address key challenges for North American growers and establish a new sales team to serve customers directly in the U.S. The new products include inoculants that deal with nutritional efficiency issues, nodulation, and nitrogen fixation.

Competition is an important issue in any market research analysis. With the help of the competitive analysis provided in the report, players can easily study the key strategies employed by leading players in the Biofertilizers market. The major and emerging players of the Biofertilizers Market are closely studied considering their market share, production, sales, revenue growth, gross margin, product portfolio, and other important factors. This will help players familiarize themselves with the movements of their toughest competitors in the Biofertilizers market.

The segmental analysis section of the report includes a thorough research study on key Type and application segments of the Biofertilizers market

Biofertilizers Market by Type, 2023-2029, (USD Billion), (Kilotons)

Nitrogen Fixing

Phosphate Solubilizers

Biofertilizers Market by Application, 2023-2029, (USD Billion), (Kilotons).

Seed Treatment

Soil Treatment

Biofertilizers Market by Crop Type, 2023-2029, (USD Billion), (Kilotons).

Cereals

Pulses & Oilseeds

Fruits & Vegetables

If opting for the Global version of Biofertilizers Market; then the below country analysis would be included:

– North America (the USA, Canada, and Mexico)

– Europe (Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Netherlands, Italy, Nordic Nations, Spain, Switzerland, and the Rest of Europe)

– Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, India, Southeast Asia, and the Rest of APAC)

– South America (Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, the Rest of the countries, etc.)

– the Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Israel, Egypt, Turkey, Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Biofertilizers Market Dynamics:

Drivers:

Environmental Concerns: Growing awareness of the environmental impact of traditional fertilizers (pollution, soil degradation) drives demand for sustainable alternatives like biofertilizers.

Organic Food Demand: Increasing consumer preference for organic food fuels the need for organically-grown crops, requiring biofertilizers as conventional options are prohibited.

Increased Awareness: Farmers are becoming more informed about the benefits of biofertilizers, including improved soil health, increased crop yields, and enhanced pest/disease resistance.

Government Support: Subsidies and other initiatives by governments make biofertilizers more accessible and encourage their adoption.

Rising Fertilizer Costs: Fluctuations in global oil prices lead to unstable costs for conventional fertilizers, making biofertilizers a more cost-effective option.

Restraints:

Limited Availability: Compared to conventional fertilizers, biofertilizers are not readily available in all regions, leading to supply chain challenges.

Lack of Knowledge and Expertise: Many farmers lack the knowledge and expertise necessary to effectively utilize biofertilizers, hindering wider adoption.

Perception of Lower Efficacy: Some farmers incorrectly perceive biofertilizers to be less effective than conventional options, leading to skepticism and hesitation.

Opportunities:

New Formulations: R&D is focused on developing biofertilizers with higher efficacy, wider compatibility, and longer shelf life, addressing current limitations.

Emerging Applications: Biofertilizers are finding use in landscaping, horticulture, and forestry, expanding market opportunities beyond agriculture.

Precision Agriculture Integration: Biofertilizers can be combined with precision agriculture technologies for optimized application and maximized efficiency.

Developing Markets: Growing focus on sustainable agriculture in developing countries presents significant market potential for biofertilizers.

What is new in 2023?

- Major developments that can change the business landscape as well as market forecasts.

- Addition/refinement in segmentation–Increase in depth or width of segmentation of the market.

- Coverage of new market players and change in the market share of existing players of the Biofertilizers market.

- Updated financial information and product portfolios of players operating in the Biofertilizers market.

- Updated market developments of the profiled players.

- Any new data points/analysis (frameworks) which was not present in the previous version of the report

The new edition of the report consists of trends/disruptions on customer’s business, tariff and regulatory landscape, pricing analysis, and a market ecosystem map to enable a better understanding of the market dynamics for Biofertilizers.

