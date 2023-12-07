Brake Friction Products Market Size to Surpass USD 14.58 Billion by 2029, at a 4.3% CAGR from 2022 to 2029

Brake Friction Products Market

Brake Friction Products Market Growth Insights 2023, Estimated Size, global Share, Gross Margin, Covid-19 Impact, Competitive Landscape Forecast up to 2029

The brake friction products market is experiencing significant growth due to rising vehicle production, stringent safety norms, and increased awareness, driving demand for advanced braking solutions.” — Exactitude Consultancy

LUTON, BEDFORDSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, December 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Exactitude Consultancy, the market research and consulting wing of Ameliorate Digital Consultancy Private Limited has completed and published the final copy of the detailed research report on the Brake Friction Products Analysis Report.

According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Exactitude Consultancy, “Brake Friction Products Market by Type (Brake Disc, Pad, Drum, Shoe, Liner), Disc Type (Metallic, Composite, Ceramic), Liner Type (Molded, Woven), Vehicle Type (Passenger Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles) and by Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa), Global trends and forecast from 2022 to 2029”, Brake friction product market size was valued at USD 9.98 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 14.58 billion by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 4.3% from 2022 to 2029.

Brake Friction Products report covers extensive analysis of the key market players, along with their expansion plans, business overview, and strategies. The key players studied in the report include: Delphi Automotive LLP, Brembo S.p.A., Nisshinbo Holdings Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, AISIN CORPORATION, Brembo S.p.A, Tenneco Inc., Federal-Mogul Corporation, Akebono corporation, TMD Friction Holdings among others.

Recent Developments

In March 2022, Brembo launched new forged aluminum calipers use an asymmetrical radial mounted design which creates unsurpassed pedal feel. The new calipers uses NASCAR cup braking systems Combined with unique seal and groove technology.

In February 2022, Brembo launched dual cast and lightweight two-piece brake discs in the Aftermarket business. The new products features with special cast iron process, lighter-weight hats, pillar or directional venting, plus holes and/or grooves on the braking surface.

In November 2021, Brembo announced to deliver the colored aluminum caliper through the Revelia e-commerce platform. Revelia’s installation service and WeChat mini program is unveiled, aiming to deliver seamless experience to consumers.

In March 2021, Brembo introduced its new Brembo Sport | T3 brake disc, a direct replacement for original equipment discs. It has two easily recognizable elements distinguishing it from the previous version - Type3 slotting and the Brembo logo engraved on the braking surface. These new technologies and design features are a first for a road disc.

In March 2021 TMD Friction, owned by Nisshinbo Holdings, upgraded the brake product segment by introducing brake linings for new vehicle models.

In August 2021, Pagid Hella operates as an OE brand of TMD Friction, a part of Nisshinbo Holdings Inc., and offers a range of brake discs for Mercedes models.

Regional Analysis

The Brake Friction Products market by region includes Asia-Pacific (APAC), North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East & Africa (MEA).

North America: includes the US, Canada, Mexico

Asia Pacific: includes China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, ASEAN and Rest of APAC

Europe: includes UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe

South America: includes Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa: includes Turkey, UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and the Rest of MEA

Asia Oceania is estimated to be the largest market in 2021

The largest market is anticipated to be in the Asia-Ocea region. The improvement in socioeconomic conditions in emerging economies like China, India, Indonesia, and Thailand is the reason for the growth. The market for brake friction products will grow as a result of rising car production and impending stricter safety regulations in China and India. Over the course of the forecast period, China is anticipated to dominate the Asia-Pacific market. China is the largest automobile manufacturer in the world.

Therefore, it is anticipated that the Chinese market for brake friction products will expand quickly. Chinese OEMs are concentrating on using lighter materials in brake friction products. The adoption of safety features in vehicle models is also being fueled by the presence of global players. One of the biggest suppliers of brake friction products in China, for example, is Shanghai Automotive Brake Systems Co., Ltd., a joint venture between Huayu Automotive Systems Company Limited and Continental AG.

