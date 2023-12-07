Wanted Suspects Arrested in Triple Homicide

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Homicide Branch announce the arrest of two men for the August triple homicide that occurred in Northwest DC.

On Saturday, August 5, 2023, at approximately 1:01 am, Third District officers responded to the 2500 block of Ontario Road, Northwest, for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located three men with gunshot wound injuries. Two of the victims died at the scene. They were identified as 34-year-old James Morgan and 30-year-old Jamal Morgan, both of Southeast, DC.

The remaining victim was transported to an area hospital where he died on Monday, August 7, 2023. He was identified as 42-year-old Vincent Martin, of Southeast, DC.

On Tuesday, December 5, 2023, pursuant to DC Superior Court arrest warrants, members of the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force (CARFTF) located and arrested 37-year-old Renza Bryant, of Northwest, DC, and 34-year-old Jalonte Thompkins, of Northeast, DC, in Fort Washington, MD. The pair waived their right to an extradition hearing and were transported to MPD’s Homicide Branch, where they were charged with First Degree Murder while Armed.

CCN: 23127502

###