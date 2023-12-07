Regenx Announces Private Placement Offering

EDMONTON, Alberta, Dec. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Regenx Tech Corp., (the "Company" or "Regenx") (CSE: RGX) (OTCQB: RGXTF) (FSE: YRS WKN:A2DSW3) announces a private placement for gross proceeds up to $1,500,000 at $0.05 per common share. The closing of the offering is subject to all required regulatory approvals, including the acceptance of the Canadian Securities Exchange. The offering is a non-brokered private placement.

The Company will not be paying finder’s fees in the closing of the private placement.

The Company intends to use the proceeds from the offering for general corporate purposes including general working capital, operating the Catalytic Converter business, and repayment of debt.

The Common Shares to be issued under the offering have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to a U.S. Persons absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration.

This news release is not an offer or a solicitation of an offer of securities for sale in the United States, nor will there be any sale of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

About Regenx Tech Corp

Regenx is positioned for growth in the Clean Tech sector through the development and commercialization of its environmentally friendly processing technologies for the recovery of precious metals. Initial focus is the extraction of platinum and palladium from diesel catalytic converters with its business partner Davis Recycling. For further information visit www.regenx.tech

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.