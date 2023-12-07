Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,506 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 448,848 in the last 365 days.

Regenx Announces Private Placement Offering

EDMONTON, Alberta, Dec. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Regenx Tech Corp., (the "Company" or "Regenx") (CSE: RGX) (OTCQB: RGXTF) (FSE: YRS WKN:A2DSW3) announces a private placement for gross proceeds up to $1,500,000 at $0.05 per common share. The closing of the offering is subject to all required regulatory approvals, including the acceptance of the Canadian Securities Exchange. The offering is a non-brokered private placement.

The Company will not be paying finder’s fees in the closing of the private placement.

The Company intends to use the proceeds from the offering for general corporate purposes including general working capital, operating the Catalytic Converter business, and repayment of debt.

The Common Shares to be issued under the offering have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to a U.S. Persons absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration.

This news release is not an offer or a solicitation of an offer of securities for sale in the United States, nor will there be any sale of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

For further information contact: Regenx Tech Corp.

About Regenx Tech Corp

Regenx is positioned for growth in the Clean Tech sector through the development and commercialization of its environmentally friendly processing technologies for the recovery of precious metals. Initial focus is the extraction of platinum and palladium from diesel catalytic converters with its business partner Davis Recycling. For further information visit www.regenx.tech  

For further information contact

Regenx Tech Corp.
Greg Pendura - CEO
780-800-0726
greg@regenx.tech

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


Primary Logo

You just read:

Regenx Announces Private Placement Offering

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Energy Industry ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more