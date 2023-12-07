Pia: 'Tobacco is not essential to food security'

Submit Release
December 6, 2023

Transcript of the manifestation of Senator Pia S. Cayetano on the Anti-Agricultural Economic Sabotage Bill (SBN 2432 under CR 153)

Mr President, actually, I was really going to approach the sponsor to tell her that I specifically did not ask questions anymore. Because I looked at the amendments of mostly the Minority Floor Leader, and my concerns were addressed. I could have asked a few more clarificatory questions, I could have enhanced it a little bit more. But given that in principle, na-address naman po yung aking concerns, hindi na ho ako nag-question para po kay Sen. Villar.

But I do need to manifest that I have, and I already put it on record, my issue with tobacco. I do not want smuggling of any kind, whether it's fruits, vegetables, or tobacco. But tobacco is in a class of its own, because as I said before, it is not a product that is essential to food security. So I stand by my position that it should not have been included there.

That having been said, I congratulate the sponsor for her patience in passing this very important bill. Thank you, Mr President.

