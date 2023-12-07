Submit Release
2023-58 DEPARTMENT OF THE ATTORNEY GENERAL CHARGES HAWAIʻI COUNTY POLICE OFFICER WITH FELONY PERJURY

December 6, 2023

HONOLULU – The Department of the Attorney General has charged William Brown, a Hawaiʻi Police Department Detective, with one felony count of Perjury and one misdemeanor count of Tampering with a Government Record.

In March 2023, Brown allegedly submitted a false statement during Grand Jury proceedings in the Third Circuit, thereby allegedly committing the offense of Perjury in violation of Section 710-1060 of the Hawaii Revised Statutes. Brown also allegedly tampered with a government record when he included the false statement in a written application and determination of probable cause.

“The public expects law enforcement officers to exhibit  the highest level of integrity,” said Acting Attorney General Matthew Dvonch, who is serving in that capacity while Attorney General Anne Lopez is out of state. “The Department of the Attorney General works with county law enforcement partners to hold accountable and prosecute anyone who violates the laws they are tasked with enforcing.”

Perjury is a Class C felony punishable by up to 5 years in prison and/or a $10,000 fine. Tampering with a Government Record is a misdemeanor with a maximum penalty of one year in prison and/or a $2,000 fine.

The case is State v. Brown, ­­­­­3CPC-23-0001000. Brown was arrested on December 5, 2023.

Brown is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.

* * *

