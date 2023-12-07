CD BioSciences Establishes a Multi-Molecular Discovery Platform Using mRNA Display Technology

CD BioSciences is proud to announce the establishment of an advanced multi-molecular discovery platform harnessing the power of mRNA display technology.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CD BioSciences, a leading biotechnology company specializing in innovative drug discovery solutions, is proud to announce the establishment of an advanced multi-molecular discovery platform harnessing the power of mRNA display technology. This groundbreaking technological breakthrough enables the efficient screening and identification of novel therapeutic candidates in a wide range of disease areas.

mRNA display technology, also known as mRNA-protein fusion display technology, is an in vitro peptide & protein screening technology that fuses genotype (mRNA) and phenotype (protein) and can be used for the discovery and interaction analysis of biomolecular ligands. Using mRNA display, researchers can select and evolve peptides with distinct functional properties, such as binding proteins, RNAs, post-translational modifications, and small molecules. CD BioSciences applies mRNA display technology to build a multi-molecular discovery platform that can discover any target of interest for global customers.

CD BioSciences revolutionizes the traditional drug discovery process by providing a versatile platform to generate diverse libraries of peptides, proteins, and antibodies. This platform revolves around the design of special sequences, the construction of large-capacity libraries, unlimited screening, and structural modification from parts to wholes, enabling it to provide one-stop molecular discovery services for global customers.

“We are excited to introduce our multi-molecular discovery platform built on mRNA display technology,” stated the marketing manager at CD BioSciences. “This cutting-edge tool will significantly accelerate the identification of innovative therapeutic molecules, enabling breakthrough treatments for various diseases.”

The versatile nature of the mRNA display platform enables the identification of high-affinity proteins, peptides, or antibodies that can specifically bind to a wide range of target molecules, including disease-specific biomarkers. This holds immense promise for drug discovery in areas such as oncology, infectious diseases, autoimmune disorders, and neurodegenerative conditions.

CD BioSciences’ mRNA display platform enables efficient screening of large libraries, potentially encompassing billions of unique molecules. By employing the latest advances in next-generation sequencing and bioinformatics, the company can rapidly analyze the screening results, identifying lead compounds in a time-efficient manner.

The multi-application molecular discovery platform based on mRNA display technology developed by CD BioSciences will continue to provide professional services to global customers to promote drug discovery and basic research in the field of life science. At the same time, CD BioSciences will continue to combine multidisciplinary knowledge and continue to expand the scope of services to meet the changing research needs in the future.

About CD BioSciences

CD BioSciences is a leading customer-centric biotechnology company, founded in New York. Their unparalleled expertise in manufacturing enables them to focus on biological and chemical products and strive for solutions that improve research results and significantly increase the speed of success.

