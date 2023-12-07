BOARD DIRECTOR AND MICROSOFT SENIOR EXECUTIVE MARY ELLEN SMITH AWARDED THE CERTIFICATE IN CYBER RISK GOVERNANCE℠
Mary Ellen Smith
Mary Ellen has had a remarkable career. Her contributions are accelerating in their importance, and she is a valuable asset to the boards and organizations she serves now and will in the future.”GLOBAL, ORGANIZATION, December 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The DCRO Institute, the world's leading source of risk governance training and credentials for board members and C-suite executives, announced today the award of the prestigious Certificate in Cyber Risk Governance℠ to Mary Ellen Smith of Seattle, Washington, in the United States.
— David R. Koenig, QRD®, President and CEO of The DCRO Institute
Mary Ellen is a board member and member of the audit and risk committee for Openlane, an NYSE-listed company (Ticker: KAR) involved in wholesale automotive remarketing solutions, dealer floor planning, and online automotive remarketing solutions. She is a Corporate Vice President at Microsoft, where she provides global, strategic governance supporting lead-to-order processes for Microsoft products/services generating $190B+ in revenue. Her prior executive roles include those with HP, 3Com, AT&T, and NCR. Mary Ellen serves in volunteer board roles with ITSMF – Information Technology Senior Management Forum and as an advisory board member for the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), We Decide Initiative. She is the co-founder of the Supply Chain Institute at Bowling Green State University, a former board member of Microsoft Licensing, General Partnership, and a former foundation board member for the University of Nevada, Reno, among several other volunteer board positions she has held. She earned her MBA from Wright State University and a BS/BA dual degree in Operations Management and Procurement/Materials Management from Bowling Green State University. Mary Ellen is a graduate of the Stanford University Graduate School of Business Directors’ Consortium.
"Mary Ellen has a remarkable career record across senior executive and board roles," said David R. Koenig, QRD®, President and Chief Executive Officer of the DCRO Institute. "Her contributions to the organizations she serves today are accelerating in their importance, and her commitment to advancing the governance of how our organizations take risk well makes her a valuable asset to the boards and organizations she will serve in the future."
The Certificate in Cyber Risk Governance℠ is awarded to those who have completed an extensive education program led by a global suite of board members, leading C-suite technology executives, law enforcement, and intelligence experts, all with deep knowledge of technology and cyber. Candidate knowledge is validated by evaluation across all subjects covered.
“The DCRO program is an incredibly effective program in preparing candidates to address their demanding Board responsibilities,” said Ms. Smith. “The curriculum effectively addresses the challenges and complexities to be forward-looking while managing risk in our rapidly changing technologies and industries. It's an impressive program with a very high bar for excellence, which I greatly appreciate.”
The fundamental Duty of Care for directors around risk is to ensure that our organizations take risks well in pursuit of our goals and ambitions. This course furthers the fulfillment of that duty. Candidates may enroll in the Certificate in Cyber Risk Governance® program by visiting https://courses.dcroi.org.
Read testimonials about our programs at www.dcroi.org/testimonials.
About the DCRO Institute – The DCRO Institute is the world's leading source of risk governance training and credentialing. We are a 501(c)3 nonprofit peer collaboration among board members and C-Suite executives from around the world. The DCRO Institute is the home of the Qualified Risk Director® designation, the Certificate in Risk Governance®, and the Certificate in Cyber Risk Governance℠. We work globally to bring risk expertise to the boardroom and C-suite by teaching the positive governance of risk-taking.℠ Graduates from our programs are leaders in boardrooms and c-suites on five continents. Our goal, which is emblazoned on our logo, is to help organizations Innovate, Sustain, and Create Value. Visit www.dcroi.org to learn more.
For more information, please contact David R. Koenig at +1.612.286.1776 or by e-mail at david.koenig@dcroi.org.
David R. Koenig, QRD®
The DCRO Institute
+1 612-286-1776
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
About the Certificate in Cyber Risk Governance℠