JAR Systems Available At Encore Data Products

Lafayette, CO based Encore Data Products would like to reach out to customers who may be looking for a trustworthy supplier of quality USB-C AV technology. The company offers customers access to a variety of state-of-the-art electronic devices from trusted suppliers, each of whom has a reputation for producing durable, high performance electronics for a wide range of applications.

Customers may browse Encore Data Products’ inventory on the company’s official website to learn more about their products. With low prices and high quality offerings, customers who shop for their next upgrade on Encore Data Products’ site will often discover excellent deals on top-tier electronics.



One of Encore’s most popular products is the JAR Systems USB-C cart, a powerful and efficient charging cart built for USB-C compatible devices. “The Elevate Air USB-C Open Charging Cart provides the essential charging you need to keep devices ready for use without extra management tasks,” says Encore Data Products.

They add, “Powered by Quick-Sense USB-C PD, there is no need to plug in and arrange messy AC adapters. Simply plug devices into the included connectors and enjoy quick and efficient charging. Unlike traditionally designed carts, the open concept provides easy visibility of devices from across the room. Environments that do not require extra security will benefit from the accessibility of the devices without worrying about keys and codes. Optional USB-C emulator cables are available to connect non-USB-C devices.”



Their other products include headphones, document and web cameras, live streaming equipment and anything else that may be needed for any sort of online project. Students, streamers, podcasters and other technology-reliant groups could all benefit from browsing through Encore’s store.



Encore Data Products is a privately held company that seeks to supply the education, health and fitness, hospitality, business and government industries in Lafayette, CO with high quality audio visual equipment and technology accessories. Great customer service, competitive pricing, worldwide delivery and easy ordering are just a few of the reasons why Encore Data products hold such an excellent reputation. To date, the company has received hundreds of positive reviews on Trustpilot alone, and more keep flooding in as customers and their respective communities experience the company’s excellent service and high quality products.



One customer praises Encore Data Products’ responsiveness and fast delivery in their 5-Star review of the company, stating, “Ten days before the back-to-school event, I received a donation to spend on additional supplies. The school system suggested durable headphones, something I had no experience purchasing. Plus, I wanted to stretch the donation to cover as many children as possible.”

The review goes on to say, “The customer service representative was quite helpful. When I placed the order, I paid extra for faster shipping. She called me immediately and said she was refunding that fee since the order would arrive on time with regular shipping service. As I handed out the headphones, many parents commented on how nice they were.”



For more information on JAR Systems and any of Encore Data Products’ other products, customers may visit the company’s website. They are always happy to help customers learn more about their tech and make informed decisions for their projects. A company representative can be reached via phone or email.

