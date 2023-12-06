Google Cloud Startup Program Invests $100,000 in The BuildClub

The BuildClub proudly announces its selection for the Google Cloud Startup Program, a significant endorsement that comes with a $100,000 award.

Palo Alto, CA, Dec. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The BuildClub proudly announces its selection for the Google Cloud Startup Program, a significant endorsement that comes with a $100,000 award. The Google Cloud Startup Program is renowned for identifying and supporting promising startups with exceptional growth potential. By providing financial resources and access to cutting-edge technology, Google Cloud equips startups to scale and accelerate their development.

The $100,000 credit from Google Cloud represents a validation of The BuildClub’s innovative approach to revolutionizing the construction materials market. The credit will be strategically utilized to enhance The BuildClub's technological infrastructure, ensuring a seamless and efficient experience for its users.

This collaboration with Google Cloud aligns with The BuildClub's commitment to staying at the forefront of technological advancements. The company, which has evolved from its marketplace origins in 2021 to become a key player in the construction materials space, is poised to leverage this partnership to further streamline its operations.

Stephen Forte, CEO and founder of The BuildClub, expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration, stating, "Being selected for the Google Cloud Startup Program is a tribute to our team's hard work and dedication. This collaboration provides us with financial support, as well as opens doors to advanced technologies that will undoubtedly enhance our platform's capabilities."

The StartEngine campaign page provides an opportunity for investors to be part of this groundbreaking endeavor.

