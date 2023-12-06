La’ James International College Welcomes Incoming Cosmetology and Esthetics Students in December

Iowa, Dec, 6th— La’ James International College (LJIC) is thrilled to announce the upcoming orientation for incoming cosmetology and esthetics school students later this month on December 18th. This orientation marks the beginning of an exciting journey for aspiring cosmetologists and estheticians as they prepare to embark on their educational pursuits at LJIC.

The orientation, a crucial step in acclimating students to the college environment, will provide valuable information about LJIC’s programs, facilities, and support services. Prospective students will be able to meet faculty and staff, learn about the curriculum, and get acquainted with the LJIC community.

Both Esthetics classes and Cosmetology classes for incoming students will commence on the term start date of January 2nd, 2024.

The Cosmetology program at La James International College is designed to equip students with the essential skills and knowledge to thrive in the fast-paced beauty industry. Graduates of the program will be fully prepared to embark on successful careers as licensed cosmetologists in salons, spas, or even as independent stylists.

Our Esthetics program is designed to teach you a wide range of skincare techniques and the science behind them. Estheticians play a crucial role in helping clients reach their skincare objectives through various services like facials, brow tinting, lash lifts, and more. If you’re ready to indulge people in relaxation and aid them in achieving their desired skin condition, our esthetics program provides an excellent starting point.

Interested individuals are encouraged to visit LJIC’s official website for more information: https://ljic.edu/. The website offers detailed insights into the programs offered, admission requirements, and the overall LJIC experience.

As LJIC continues its mission of empowering students to achieve their dreams in the beauty and wellness industry, the upcoming orientation and classes are poised to set the stage for another successful academic term.

For media inquiries or further information, please contact:

Jessica Howe

La James International College

Phone: (888) 880-2108

Email: jhowe@ljic.edu

About La’ James International College:

La’ James International College (LJIC) is a renowned institution dedicated to providing quality education in the beauty and wellness industry. With a commitment to excellence, LJIC offers comprehensive programs in cosmetology, esthetics, nail technology, and more. Through an innovative curriculum, experienced faculty, and state-of-the-art facilities, LJIC prepares students for successful careers in the rapidly evolving beauty industry.

