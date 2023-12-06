Illinois Celebrates Human Rights Week

ILLINOIS, December 6 - IDHR and IHRC Kick Off Celebrations with Social Media Campaign and Virtual Event



CHICAGO - The Illinois Department of Human Rights (IDHR) and the Illinois Human Rights Commission (IHRC) today launched their 2023 Human Rights Week campaign. The campaign was developed to celebrate the 75th anniversary of International Human Rights Day. This day highlights one of the world's most groundbreaking global pledges: the United Nations' Universal Declaration of Human Rights, a landmark document that famously begins with the statement, "All human beings are born free and equal in dignity and rights."

This week-long celebration includes a virtual fireside chat with local civil rights leaders, a visit to the United Nations Headquarters with behind-the-scenes footage, as well as educational content on social media. Additional information about our resources and events can be found here.

In Illinois, the Illinois Human Rights Act has followed and, in many cases surpassed, federal and international law over the last forty-three years. The Act provides robust protections against discrimination in public accommodations, as well as employment, housing, financial credit, and sexual harassment in education.

"The Illinois Human Rights Act is a beacon of hope for those who are facing discrimination or sexual harassment," said IDHR Director Jim Bennett. "Under the Act, people whose rights have been violated have a path to justice, and IDHR remains committed to ensuring this process is fair, free, and accessible to everyone living, working, or visiting our great state."

"The Act exists to protect all vulnerable communities, and it is our obligation to not only empower individuals to demand the respect and dignity they deserve, but also help employers, small business owners, and housing providers learn about their responsibilities under the law so they can do the right thing," said IHRC Chair Mona Noriega.

Virtual Events

2023 Human Rights Day: A Social Media Awareness Campaign

Tuesday, December 5 - Sunday, December 10 | Virtual

Individuals and organizations are encouraged to stand on the side of human rights by sharing our joint social media toolkit. Let Illinois and the world know you value dignity and respect by promoting human rights.

2023 Human Rights Day: Fireside Chat

Thursday, December 7 | 12 p.m. -1 p.m. | Virtual

Join the Illinois Department of Human Rights (IDHR) and the Illinois Human Rights Commission (IHRC) for an online event with civil rights leaders to celebrate the 75th anniversary of International Human Rights Day.

The Illinois Department of Human Rights (IDHR) and the Illinois Human Rights Commission (IHRC) calls on each of us to ensure freedom and inclusion for everyone. If you believe you have experienced discrimination, you can file a discrimination charge by calling 312-814-4320 or 866-740-3953 (TTY) or emailing IDHR.Intake@illinois.gov.

To learn more, visit https://dhr.illinois.gov.