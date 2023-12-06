ROHM Now Offers the Industry’s Largest* Library of LTspice Models by Adding SiC Power Devices and IGBTs

Improves design convenience by allowing designers to incorporate power devices in circuit simulations

Santa Clara, CA and Kyoto, Japan, Dec. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ROHM Semiconductor today announced an expansion to their SPICE model lineup for the LTspice®[1] circuit simulator, increasing its number of models to more than 3,500 for discretes (which can be downloaded from product pages). In addition to the existing lineup of bipolar transistors, diodes, and MOSFETs, ROHM has added SiC power devices and IGBTs to the library. This brings the amount of coverage of LTspice models on ROHM’s website to over 80% of all products, providing greater convenience to designers when using circuit simulators that incorporate discrete products, now including power devices. LTspice is also equipped with circuit diagram capture and waveform viewer functions that make it possible for designers to check and verify in advance whether the circuit operation has been achieved as designed.

In recent years, the increasing use of circuit simulation for circuit design has expanded the number of tools being utilized. Among these, LTspice is an attractive option for a range of users, from students to even seasoned engineers at well-known companies.

In addition, ROHM has added a Design Models page to their website that allows simulation models to be downloaded directly. Documentation on how to add libraries and create symbols (schematic symbols) is also available to facilitate circuit design and simulation execution.

Going forward, ROHM will continue to contribute to solving circuit design issues by expanding the number of models compatible with various simulators, while providing web tools such as ROHM Solution Simulator to meet growing customer needs.

Design Models

A variety of simulation models are offered that support LTspice and other tool environments.

https://www.rohm.com/support/design-model

Supporting Documentation

LTspice Model Usage Method

LTspice Model Convergence Improvement Tips

[1] LTspice is a registered trademark of Analog Devices, Inc.

* ROHM study, December 2023

