Ambassadors for Protecting Blue Whales and Blue Skies Make Sustainable Shipping Choices

A humpback whale off of California. Photo: Bob Schwemmer

Container ship in Pacific Ocean. Photo Bob Schwemmer

Ocean-going vessels slow to protect blue whales, blue skies. Photo: Adam Ernster

Sustainable shipping is a growing interest for logistics companies, manufacturers and retailers of consumer goods, and cargo owners.

Historically, companies that rely on ocean freight have little information about the environmental impacts of the ships carrying their products...”
— Amber McEldowney, Blue Whales and Blue Skies Program
MONTEREY , CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global shipping companies recognize the need to provide a safer environment for whales by reducing speed where whales are most likely to be. Reducing speed also benefits us and the environment by reducing air pollution, regional greenhouse gas emissions, and ocean noise. “Protecting Blue Whales and Blue Skies” is a voluntary vessel speed reduction program that incentivizes shipping companies to reduce speed in areas where whales, commerce, and coastal communities intersect.

Each year, shipping companies receive recognition from Protecting Blue Whales and Blue Skies, based on the percentage of distance traveled by their vessels through Vessel Speed Reduction zones at 10 knots or less. The program runs May through mid-December when ground-level ozone (smog) concentrations are high. The 10-knot target reduces the risk of fatal ship strikes to endangered whales, and allows ships to travel at an efficient operating load and use less fuel, thus producing less pollution.

Sustainable shipping is a growing interest for logistics companies, manufacturers and retailers of consumer goods, and cargo owners. The Protecting Blue Whales and Blue Skies Ambassador Initiative offers a way to be part of the solution by working with the shipping companies enrolled in the program.

“Historically, companies that rely on ocean freight have little information about the environmental impacts of the ships carrying their products,” said Amber McEldowney, Blue Whales and Blue Skies Program Associate for the California Marine Sanctuary Foundation.

“The Ambassador Initiative empowers companies with data about their maritime shipping companies’ participation in the Protecting Blue Whales and Blue Skies program and the resulting environmental benefits.”

Companies that have joined the Ambassador Initiative are in a variety of industries spanning from coffee to consumer goods, united by their commitment to sustainable shipping. Pioneering ambassadors include Nomad Goods, Peak Design, Summit Coffee, Way Basics, Santa Cruz Bicycles, Who Gives a Crap, Sonos, The Block Logistics, the Port of Hueneme, and JAS Worldwide.

Ambassadors work with shipping companies in the Protecting Blue Whales and Blue Skies program, and recognize their participation to help increase engagement in the program. Increasing shipping industry participation improves conservation outcomes for whales, people, and the planet.

Interested community members can sign a pledge, share social media information, or correspond with decision-makers, including brand representatives who make shipping decisions. Community support for the Protecting Blue Whales and Blue Skies program spreads awareness of sustainable shipping practices, increases engagement with brands and shipping companies, and promotes innovative solutions for cleaner air, safer whales, and a quieter ocean.

For more information, contact info@bluewhalesblueskies.org

