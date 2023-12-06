Submit Release
Credicorp Ltd.: Credicorp’s 2024 Quarterly Earnings Releases

Lima, Dec. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lima, PERU, December 6th, 2023 – Credicorp Ltd. announces to its shareholders and the market the schedule defined for the issuing of 2024 Quarterly Earnings Releases.

This schedule is published on Credicorp’s website: Link (under the section Investors / Financials / Conference Calls in Upcoming Events). Any changes to this schedule will be communicated through a new Press Release.

1Q24 Earnings Release
Date for the issuing of the Earnings Release Report: Thursday, May 9th, 2024

2Q24 Earnings Release
Date for the issuing of the Earnings Release Report: Thursday, August 8th, 2024

3Q24 Earnings Release
Date for the issuing of the Earnings Release Report: Thursday, November 7th, 2024

4Q24 Earnings Release
Date for the issuing of the Earnings Release Report: Monday, February 10th, 2025

Credicorp reminds you that:

1.   The details for the Conference Call are usually provided 15 calendar days before the publishing of each Earnings Release by a Press Release; and

2.   The issuing of each Earnings Release can be done after 5:00 pm (Lima time).

About Credicorp

Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE: BAP) is the leading financial services holding company in Peru with presence in Chile, Colombia, and Bolivia. Credicorp has a diversified business portfolio organized into four lines of business: Universal Banking, through Banco de Credito del Peru – BCP and Banco de Credito de Bolivia; Microfinance, through Mibanco in Peru and Colombia; Insurance & Pension Funds, through Grupo Pacifico and Prima AFP; and Investment Banking & Wealth Management, through Credicorp Capital, Wealth Management at BCP and Atlantic Security Bank.

For further information please contact the IR team:

investorrelations@credicorpperu.com

Investor Relations
Credicorp Ltd.


