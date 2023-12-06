Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,453 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 448,866 in the last 365 days.

Lincoln Electric Named to Newsweek’s 2024 Ranking of America’s Most Responsible Companies

CLEVELAND, Dec. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc., (Nasdaq: LECO) is pleased to announce that is has been named to Newsweek’s list of America’s Most Responsible Companies 2024. This prestigious award is presented by Newsweek and Statista, Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider.

“We are proud to be named as one of America’s most responsible companies as this recognition reflects our 128-year culture of living and leading by the Golden Rule and operating to a higher standard to build a better world,” stated Christopher L. Mapes, Lincoln Electric’s Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer. “This honor, among other distinguished awards received from Newsweek, and our five-time designation as one the world’s most ethical companies by Ethisphere™, reinforces our focus and commitment to ethics, integrity, operational excellence and community support, which are all integrated into our long-term strategy,” Mapes concluded.

America’s Most Responsible Companies 2024 recognizes the top 600 U.S. public companies across 14 industries based on a holistic view of corporate responsibility. The ranking considers performance across over 30 parameters in the three pillars of ESG: Environment, Social and Corporate Governance, as well as results from an independent survey of over 17,000 U.S. residents about their perception of company activities related to corporate social responsibility. The list reflects research and analysis of the top 2,000 public U.S. companies by revenue with headquarters in the U.S. who have publicly disclosed sustainability data as of June 30, 2023. To view the full list of America’s Most Responsible Companies, visit Newsweek.com.

To learn more about Lincoln Electric’s sustainability initiatives and performance, visit https://sustainability.lincolnelectric.com.

Business

Lincoln Electric is the world leader in the engineering, design, and manufacturing of advanced arc welding solutions, automated joining, assembly and cutting systems, plasma and oxy-fuel cutting equipment, and has a leading global position in brazing and soldering alloys. Lincoln is recognized as the Welding Expert™ for its leading materials science, software development, automation engineering, and application expertise, which advance customers’ fabrication capabilities to help them build a better world. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Lincoln has 71 manufacturing locations in 20 countries and a worldwide network of distributors and sales offices serving customers in over 160 countries. For more information about Lincoln Electric and its products and services, visit the Company’s website at https://www.lincolnelectric.com.


Contact

Media
Elizabeth Barry
Senior Marketing Manager
Tel: 216.383.2527
Email: Elizabeth_Barry@lincolnelectric.com

Investors
Amanda Butler
Vice President, Investor Relations & Communications
Tel: 216.383.2534
Email: Amanda_Butler@lincolnelectric.com

Primary Logo

You just read:

Lincoln Electric Named to Newsweek’s 2024 Ranking of America’s Most Responsible Companies

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more