AB742 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on Ways and Means - 2023-12-06

WISCONSIN, December 6 - An Act to repeal 60.85 (2) (b) 7., 60.85 (5) (e), 66.1105 (2) (f) 1. m., 66.1105 (4) (h) 4., 66.1105 (5) (bf), 66.1105 (5) (bj), 66.1105 (6) (a) 5., 66.1105 (6) (a) 9., 66.1105 (6) (am) 2. c., 66.1105 (6) (am) 2. d., 66.1105 (6) (am) 2. e., 66.1105 (6) (am) 2. f., 66.1105 (6) (dm), 66.1105 (6) (e) 1. e., 66.1105 (7) (ak) 3., 66.1105 (7) (ar), 66.1105 (7) (at), 66.1105 (19), 71.07 (5e), 71.10 (4) (gy), 71.28 (5e), 71.30 (3) (es), 71.47 (5e), 71.49 (1) (es), 77.51 (5m), 77.585 (9), 120.135, 121.91 (4) (h) and 565.28 (2); to renumber and amend 77.54 (14m) and 565.28 (1); to amend 60.85 (2) (c), 60.85 (3) (h) 4., 60.85 (3) (h) 5. a., 60.85 (3) (h) 5. c., 66.1105 (2) (f) 1. (intro.), 66.1105 (2) (f) 1. n., 66.1105 (2) (j), 66.1105 (4) (a), 66.1105 (4) (e), 66.1105 (4) (h) 1., 66.1105 (4) (h) 2., 66.1105 (4e) (b) 1., 66.1105 (5) (c) 1., 66.1105 (5) (ce) 1., 66.1105 (6) (d) 1m., 66.1105 (6) (e) 1. b., 66.1105 (7) (ak) 2., 66.1105 (18) (c) 2., 70.47 (8) (d), 70.48, 71.05 (6) (a) 15., 71.07 (6) (am) 1., 71.07 (6) (am) 2. d., 71.08 (1) (intro.), 71.21 (4) (a), 71.26 (2) (a) 4., 71.34 (1k) (g), 71.45 (2) (a) 10., 77.52 (13), 77.53 (10), 121.07 (6) (a) (intro.), 177.0202 (title), 177.0202 (1) (intro.), 177.0210 (1) (intro.), 177.0607 (4), 177.1505 (4) and 565.27 (2) (b) 3.; and to create 71.07 (6) (am) 1m., 177.01 (7a), 177.01 (7d) (c) 5., 177.01 (13b) (c) 8., 177.01 (14d) (c) 5., 177.01 (16) (e) and 177.0607 (3) (d) of the statutes; Relating to: eliminating obsolete statutory references regarding property, sales, and income taxes; the uniform unclaimed property act; and lottery games. (FE)

