AB747 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on Insurance - 2023-12-06

WISCONSIN, December 6 - An Act to create 15.07 (3) (bm) 7., 15.735, 20.145 (1) (g) 4. and subchapter VI of chapter 601 [precedes 601.78] of the statutes; Relating to: creating a Prescription Drug Affordability Review Board, funding for an office of prescription drug affordability, crediting certain amounts to the general program operations account of the office of the commissioner of insurance, granting rulemaking authority, and making an appropriation. (FE)