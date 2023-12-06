Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,448 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 448,860 in the last 365 days.

AB747 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on Insurance - 2023-12-06

WISCONSIN, December 6 - An Act to create 15.07 (3) (bm) 7., 15.735, 20.145 (1) (g) 4. and subchapter VI of chapter 601 [precedes 601.78] of the statutes; Relating to: creating a Prescription Drug Affordability Review Board, funding for an office of prescription drug affordability, crediting certain amounts to the general program operations account of the office of the commissioner of insurance, granting rulemaking authority, and making an appropriation. (FE)

Status: A - Insurance

Important Actions (newest first)

/2023/proposals/reg/asm/bill/ab747

You just read:

AB747 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on Insurance - 2023-12-06

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more