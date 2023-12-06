Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,449 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 448,860 in the last 365 days.

AB748 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on Health, Aging and Long-Term Care - 2023-12-06

WISCONSIN, December 6 - An Act to repeal 49.45 (18) (ag); to renumber and amend 632.895 (6); to amend 49.45 (18) (ac), 609.83 and 632.895 (6) (title); and to create 20.145 (1) (a), 49.45 (18) (b) 8., 255.056 (2g), 450.085 (3), 601.31 (1) (nv), 601.31 (1) (nw), 601.41 (13), 601.415 (14), 601.575, 632.863, 632.864, 632.865 (2m), 632.868, 632.869 and 632.895 (6) (b) of the statutes; Relating to: health care costs omnibus, granting rule-making authority, making an appropriation, and providing a penalty. (FE)

Status: A - Health, Aging and Long-Term Care

Important Actions (newest first)

/2023/proposals/reg/asm/bill/ab748

You just read:

AB748 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on Health, Aging and Long-Term Care - 2023-12-06

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more