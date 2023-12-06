WISCONSIN, December 6 - An Act to renumber and amend 93.49 (3) (a); and to create 20.115 (4) (aw), 93.49 (3) (a) 1. and 93.495 of the statutes; Relating to: farm to fork grants, farm to school grants, granting rule-making authority, and making an appropriation. (FE)
Status: A - Agriculture
Important Actions (newest first)
/2023/proposals/reg/asm/bill/ab755
You just read:
AB755 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on Agriculture - 2023-12-06
