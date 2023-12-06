The oceans play a major role in moderating atmospheric CO 2 levels. Enhanced CO 2 uptake into ocean waters can be achieved by the provision of appropriate cations to the surface ocean, an approach known as ocean alkalinity enhancement (OAE). Here, we present a calcium ion battery approach that enhances alkalinity via electrochemical manipulation of seawater calcium concentrations. We demonstrate the efficacy of this approach using a potassium barium iron cyanide [K 2 BaFe(CN) 6 ] (PBFC) electrode, a Prussian blue analogue, to move calcium ions from one reservoir of seawater to another. Using material and electrochemical characterization of the Ca2+ ion insertion and expulsion properties of PBFC in synthetic seawater, we determine the repeatability of Ca2+ ion insertion and expulsion from the PBFC electrode. Our analyses prove a 2.75 % increase in seawater alkalinity via the PBFC electrode, which yields 2.64 mg CO 2 (0.72 mg C) uptake per liter of seawater. This proof-of-concept method offers a unique, low-cost, energy efficient electrochemical approach for atmospheric carbon dioxide removal that can combine with marine-based renewable energy to enable a new family of effective, scalable climate change solutions.

Suba P. I. V., Gopalakrishnan A., Radović J. R., Tutolo B. M., Larter S., Karan K. & Thangadurai V., 2023. Electrochemical ocean alkalinity enhancement using a calcium ion battery. International Journal of Greenhouse Gas Control 130: 104012. doi: 10.1016/j.ijggc.2023.104012. Article (subscription required).

