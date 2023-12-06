Option Care Health Announces Increased Share Repurchase Authorization

BANNOCKBURN, Ill., Dec. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Option Care Health, Inc. (the “Company” or “Option Care Health”) (Nasdaq: OPCH), the nation’s largest independent provider of home and alternate site infusion services, announced today that it anticipates completing the remaining $75 million of repurchases in the fourth quarter under the original authorization. In addition, the Company’s Board of Directors approved an increase to its share repurchase program authorization from $250 million to $500 million. The program has no specified expiration date.

The extent to which the Company repurchases additional shares, and the timing of such repurchases, will depend upon a variety of factors, including market conditions, regulatory requirements, and other corporate considerations, as determined by the Company’s management.

About Option Care Health

Option Care Health is the nation’s largest independent provider of home and alternate site infusion services. With over 7,500 team members including more than 4,500 clinicians, we work compassionately to elevate standards of care for patients with acute and chronic conditions in all 50 states. Through our clinical leadership, expertise and national scale, Option Care Health is reimagining the infusion care experience for patients, customers and team members. To learn more, please visit our website at OptionCareHealth.com .

