Greif Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2023 Results

Fourth Quarter Results Include (all results compared to the fourth quarter 2022 unless otherwise noted):

Net income of $67.8 million or $1.16 per diluted Class A share compared to net income of $99.5 million or $1.67 per diluted Class A share. Net income, excluding the impact of adjustments (1) , of $90.9 million or $1.56 per diluted Class A share compared to net income, excluding the impact of adjustments, of $109.0 million or $1.83 per diluted Class A share.

, of $90.9 million or $1.56 per diluted Class A share compared to net income, excluding the impact of adjustments, of $109.0 million or $1.83 per diluted Class A share. Adjusted EBITDA (2) of $199.2 million, a decrease of $19.5 million, compared to Adjusted EBITDA of $218.7 million.

of $199.2 million, a decrease of $19.5 million, compared to Adjusted EBITDA of $218.7 million. Net cash provided by operating activities decreased by $83.1 million to $203.5 million. Adjusted free cash flow(3) decreased by $98.3 million to $136.2 million.

Fiscal Year Results Include (all results compared to the fiscal year 2022 unless otherwise noted):

Net income of $359.2 million or $6.15 per diluted Class A share compared to net income of $376.7 million or $6.30 per diluted Class A share. Net income, excluding the impact of adjustments, of $358.7 million or $6.14 per diluted Class A share compared to net income, excluding the impact of adjustments, of $471.2 million or $7.87 per diluted Class A share.

Adjusted EBITDA of $818.8 million, a decrease of $98.7 million, compared to Adjusted EBITDA of $917.5 million.

Net cash provided by operating activities decreased by $8.0 million to $649.5 million. Adjusted free cash flow decreased by $25.1 million to $481.2 million.

Total debt increased by $299.0 million to $2,215.1 million related to acquisitions closed during the year. Net debt (4) increased by $265.2 million to $2,034.2 million. The Company's leverage ratio (5) increased to 2.2x from 1.73x and also from 2.17x sequentially, which is within our targeted leverage ratio range of 2.0x - 2.5x.

increased by $265.2 million to $2,034.2 million. The Company's leverage ratio increased to 2.2x from 1.73x and also from 2.17x sequentially, which is within our targeted leverage ratio range of 2.0x - 2.5x. The Company increased its quarterly dividend by 4% during the year, paying a record $116.5 million in cash dividends to stockholders in fiscal 2023.

Strategic Actions and Announcements

Completed acquisition of 100% ownership interest in Reliance Products, Ltd., a leading producer of high-performance barrier and conventional blow molded jerrycans and small plastic containers in Canada, as of October 1, 2023.

Signed definitive agreement to acquire 100% ownership interest in Ipackchem Group SAS, a global leader in premium barrier and non-barrier jerrycans and small plastic containers, from an affiliate of SK Capital Partners, in a cash transaction valued at $538(8) million. The transaction will be funded through available capacity in the Company’s existing credit facilities and is expected to close by the end of the second quarter of the Company’s 2024 fiscal year, subject to various closing conditions, including governmental and regulatory clearances.

CEO Commentary

“I am deeply proud of our team and the results they delivered in fiscal 2023, in the face of market headwinds, which persisted over the balance of the year. Facing this historic volume adversity, our team worked collaboratively to take necessary and decisive action to deliver exceptional value for our customers and our shareholders. As a result of that work, I am pleased to share that 2023 was the second-best year in Greif’s 146-year history for recorded Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Free Cash Flow – a truly remarkable achievement. In addition, during the year we deployed over $550 million towards acquisitions and continued to resource ongoing internal initiatives to bolster our long-term trajectory and enhance shareholder value. As we continue to invest and advance our Build to Last strategy, I am humbled by our team’s execution and commitment, and excited about Greif's future as we look ahead through 2024.”

Build to Last Mission Progress

Customer satisfaction is a key component of our mission to Deliver Legendary Customer Service. Our consolidated CSI(6) score was 93.1 at the end of the fourth quarter 2023. Paper Packaging & Services CSI score was 92.6, and Global Industrial Packaging CSI score was 93.7. Additionally, we have recently completed our thirteenth wave NPS(7) survey, receiving feedback from nearly five thousand customers globally for a net score of 68, a five percent improvement over the previous year survey which solidifies Greif as a leader in customer service within the manufacturing industry. We thank our customers for their continued feedback which is critical to helping us achieve our vision to be the best performing customer service company in the world, and we are proud to continue to earn positive feedback from our customers throughout a difficult global operating environment.

(1) Adjustments that are excluded from net income before adjustments and from earnings per diluted Class A share before adjustments are restructuring charges, acquisition and integration related costs, non-cash asset impairment charges, non-cash pension settlement charges, and (gain) loss on disposal of properties, plants, equipment and businesses, net.



(2) Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income, plus interest expense, net, plus debt extinguishment charges, plus income tax expense, plus depreciation, depletion and amortization expense, plus restructuring charges, plus acquisition and integration related costs, plus non-cash asset impairment charges, plus non-cash pension settlement charges, plus (gain) loss on disposal of properties, plants, equipment and businesses, net.



(3) Adjusted free cash flow is defined as net cash provided by operating activities, less cash paid for purchases of properties, plants and equipment, plus cash paid for acquisition and integration related costs, plus cash paid for integration related Enterprise Resource Planning ("ERP") systems and equipment, plus cash paid for debt issuance costs, plus cash proceeds redeployment related to replacement of non-operating corporate asset, plus cash paid for taxes related to Tama, Iowa mill divestment.



(4) Net debt is defined as total debt less cash and cash equivalents.



(5) Leverage ratio for the periods indicated is defined as net debt divided by trailing twelve month EBITDA, each as calculated under the terms of the Company's Second Amended and Restated Credit Agreement dated as of March 1, 2022, filed as Exhibit 10.1 to the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended January 31, 2022 (the "2022 Credit Agreement").



(6) Customer satisfaction index ("CSI") tracks a variety of internal metrics designed to enhance the customer experience in dealing with Greif.



(7) Net Promoter Score ("NPS") is derived from a survey conducted by a third party that measures how likely a customer is to recommend Greif as a business partner. NPS scores are calculated by subtracting the percentage of detractors a business has from the percentage of its promoters.



(8) Transaction value translated based on 1.05/1.00 EUR to USD exchange rate as of October 18, 2023, as disclosed in our press release dated October 31, 2023.

Note: A reconciliation of the differences between all non-GAAP financial measures used in this release with the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures is included in the financial schedules that are a part of this release. These non-GAAP financial measures are intended to supplement and should be read together with our financial results. They should not be considered an alternative or substitute for, and should not be considered superior to, our reported financial results. Accordingly, users of this financial information should not place undue reliance on these non-GAAP financial measures.

Segment Results (all results compared to the fourth quarter of 2022 unless otherwise noted)

Net sales are impacted mainly by the volume of primary products(9) sold, selling prices, product mix and the impact of changes in foreign currencies against the U.S. dollar. The table below shows the percentage impact of each of these items on net sales for our primary products for the fourth quarter of 2023 as compared to the prior year quarter for the business segments with manufacturing operations. Net sales from Lee Container, Centurion Container, ColePak and Reliance’s primary products are not included in the table below, but will be included in their respective segments starting in the first fiscal quarter for Lee Container, second fiscal quarter for Centurion Container and fourth fiscal quarter for ColePak and Reliance.

Net Sales Impact - Primary Products Global Industrial Packaging Paper Packaging &

Services Currency Translation (2.2 )% — % Volume (10.1 )% (5.0 )% Selling Prices and Product Mix (6.6 )% (9.9 )% Total Impact of Primary Products (18.9 )% (14.9 )%

Global Industrial Packaging

Net sales decreased by $103.9 million to $721.0 million primarily due to lower volumes and lower average selling prices as a result of contractual price adjustment mechanisms.

Gross profit increased by $1.9 million to $154.4 million due to lower raw material costs, largely offset by the same factors that impacted net sales.

Operating profit increased by $7.6 million to $75.1 million primarily due to the same factors that impacted gross profit. Adjusted EBITDA increased by $8.2 million to $104.2 million primarily due to the same factors that impacted gross profit.

Paper Packaging & Services

Net sales decreased by $84.0 million to $581.6 million primarily due to lower volumes and lower average selling prices due to lower published containerboard and boxboard prices.

Gross profit decreased by $36.8 million to $118.8 million. The decrease in gross profit was primarily due to the same factors that impacted net sales, partially offset by lower old corrugated container and other raw material input costs, as well as lower transportation and manufacturing costs.

Operating profit decreased by $48.1 million to $35.3 million primarily due to the same factors that impacted gross profit, as well as a non-cash impairment charge and restructuring charges related to optimizing and rationalizing operations. Adjusted EBITDA decreased by $28.3 million to $92.5 million primarily due to the same factors that impacted gross profit, partially offset by lower selling, general and administrative costs.

Tax Summary

During the fourth quarter, we recorded an income tax rate of 12.0 percent and a tax rate excluding the impact of adjustments of 14.9 percent. Note that the application of accounting for income taxes often causes fluctuations in our quarterly effective tax rates. For the full year, we recorded an income tax rate of 23.8 percent and a tax rate excluding the impact of adjustments of 23.1 percent.

Dividend Summary

On December 5, 2023, the Board of Directors declared quarterly cash dividends of $0.52 per share of Class A Common Stock and $0.77 per share of Class B Common Stock. Dividends are payable on January 1, 2024, to stockholders of record at the close of business on December 18, 2023.

(9) Primary products are manufactured steel, plastic and fibre drums; new and reconditioned intermediate bulk containers; linerboard, containerboard, corrugated sheets and corrugated containers, boxboard and tube and core products.

Company Outlook

Given the deterioration of product demand in the past year and the degree of uncertainty in the forward looking macro-economic environment, we are unable to determine the trajectory of product demand for the upcoming fiscal year. As a result, we are providing only a low-end guidance estimate that is based on the continuation of demand trends reflected in the past year and the current price/cost factors in Paper Packaging and Services. The low-end guidance estimate does not factor in any contribution from the recently announced proposed acquisition of Ipackchem.

(in millions, except per share amounts) Fiscal 2024 Low-End Guidance Estimate Adjusted EBITDA $585 Adjusted free cash flow $200

Note: Fiscal 2024 net income guidance, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure to Adjusted EBITDA, is not provided in this release due to the potential for one or more of the following, the timing and magnitude of which we are unable to reliably forecast: gains or losses on the disposal of businesses or properties, plants and equipment, net; non-cash asset impairment charges due to unanticipated changes in the business; restructuring-related activities; acquisition and integration related costs; and ongoing initiatives under our Build to Last strategy. No reconciliation of the 2024 low-end guidance estimate of Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure which excludes restructuring charges, acquisition and integration related costs, non-cash asset impairment charges, and (gain) loss on the disposal of properties, plants, equipment and businesses, net, is included in this release because, due to the high variability and difficulty in making accurate forecasts and projections of some of the excluded information, together with some of the excluded information not being ascertainable or accessible, we are unable to quantify certain amounts that would be required to be included in net income, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, without unreasonable efforts. A reconciliation of 2024 low-end guidance estimate of adjusted free cash flow to fiscal 2024 forecasted net cash provided by operating activities, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, is included in this release.

About Greif

Greif is a global leader in industrial packaging products and services and is pursuing its vision: to be the best performing customer service company in the world. The Company produces steel, plastic and fibre drums, intermediate bulk containers, reconditioned containers, flexible products, containerboard, uncoated recycled paperboard, coated recycled paperboard, tubes and cores and a diverse mix of specialty products. The Company also manufactures packaging accessories and provides filling, packaging and other services for a wide range of industries. In addition, the Company manages timber properties in the southeastern United States. The Company is strategically positioned in over 35 countries to serve global as well as regional customers. Additional information is on the Company's website at www.greif.com .

GREIF, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

UNAUDITED Three Months Ended

October 31, Twelve Months Ended

October 31, (in millions, except per share amounts) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net sales $ 1,308.4 $ 1,495.8 $ 5,218.6 $ 6,349.5 Cost of products sold 1,032.7 1,185.7 4,072.5 5,064.1 Gross profit 275.7 310.1 1,146.1 1,285.4 Selling, general and administrative expenses 136.8 140.4 549.1 581.0 Acquisition and integration related costs 3.5 2.9 19.0 8.7 Restructuring charges 5.2 2.7 18.7 13.0 Non-cash asset impairment charges 16.9 7.9 20.3 71.0 (Gain) loss on disposal of properties, plants and equipment, net 0.8 — (2.5 ) (8.1 ) (Gain) loss on disposal of businesses, net 0.1 2.8 (64.0 ) (1.4 ) Operating profit 112.4 153.4 605.5 621.2 Interest expense, net 24.8 16.9 96.3 61.2 Non-cash pension settlement charges 3.5 — 3.5 — Debt extinguishment charges — — — 25.4 Other (income) expense, net 1.4 4.0 11.0 8.9 Income before income tax expense and equity earnings of unconsolidated affiliates, net 82.7 132.5 494.7 525.7 Income tax expense 9.9 31.7 117.8 137.1 Equity earnings of unconsolidated affiliates, net of tax (0.5 ) (1.8 ) (2.2 ) (5.4 ) Net income 73.3 102.6 379.1 394.0 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests (5.5 ) (3.1 ) (19.9 ) (17.3 ) Net income attributable to Greif, Inc. $ 67.8 $ 99.5 $ 359.2 $ 376.7 Basic earnings per share attributable to Greif, Inc. common shareholders: Class A common stock $ 1.19 $ 1.70 $ 6.22 $ 6.36 Class B common stock $ 1.78 $ 2.55 $ 9.32 $ 9.53 Diluted earnings per share attributable to Greif, Inc. common shareholders: Class A common stock $ 1.16 $ 1.67 $ 6.15 $ 6.30 Class B common stock $ 1.78 $ 2.55 $ 9.32 $ 9.53 Shares used to calculate basic earnings per share attributable to Greif, Inc. common shareholders: Class A common stock 25.5 25.6 25.6 26.3 Class B common stock 21.3 22.0 21.5 22.0 Shares used to calculate diluted earnings per share attributable to Greif, Inc. common shareholders: Class A common stock 26.0 26.3 26.0 26.6 Class B common stock 21.3 22.0 21.5 22.0









GREIF, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

UNAUDITED (in millions) October 31, 2023 October 31, 2022 ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 180.9 $ 147.1 Trade accounts receivable 659.4 749.1 Inventories 338.6 403.3 Other current assets 190.2 199.9 1,369.1 1,499.4 LONG-TERM ASSETS Goodwill 1,693.0 1,464.5 Intangible assets 792.2 576.2 Operating lease assets 290.3 254.7 Other long-term assets 253.6 220.1 3,029.1 2,515.5 PROPERTIES, PLANTS AND EQUIPMENT, NET 1,562.6 1,455.0 $ 5,960.8 $ 5,469.9 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES Accounts payable $ 497.8 $ 561.3 Short-term borrowings 5.4 5.7 Current portion of long-term debt 88.3 71.1 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 53.8 48.9 Other current liabilities 294.0 360.9 939.3 1,047.9 LONG-TERM LIABILITIES Long-term debt 2,121.4 1,839.3 Operating lease liabilities 240.2 209.4 Other long-term liabilities 548.3 563.2 2,909.9 2,611.9 REDEEMABLE NONCONTROLLING INTERESTS 125.3 15.8 EQUITY Total Greif, Inc. equity 1,947.9 1,761.3 Noncontrolling interests 38.4 33.0 1,986.3 1,794.3 $ 5,960.8 $ 5,469.9









GREIF, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

UNAUDITED Three Months Ended

October 31, Twelve Months Ended

October 31, (in millions) 2023 2022 2023 2022 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net income $ 73.3 102.6 $ 379.1 $ 394.0 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 61.2 51.2 230.6 216.6 Asset impairments 16.9 7.9 20.3 71.0 Deferred income tax expense (benefit) (27.8 ) 18.5 (28.7 ) 13.4 Other non-cash adjustments to net income 15.7 14.1 (13.6 ) 25.4 Debt extinguishment charges — — — 22.6 Operating working capital changes 57.7 90.1 151.5 (9.3 ) Increase (decrease) in cash from changes in other assets and liabilities 3.0 2.2 (93.2 ) (76.2 ) Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities 203.5 286.6 649.5 657.5 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Acquisitions of companies, net of cash acquired (94.9 ) — (542.4 ) — Purchases of properties, plants and equipment (77.2 ) (64.1 ) (213.6 ) (176.3 ) Proceeds from the sale of properties, plants and equipment and businesses, net of impacts from the purchase of acquisitions 0.6 3.3 113.9 159.5 Payments for deferred purchase price of acquisitions (0.4 ) — (22.1 ) (4.7 ) Other (1.6 ) (2.1 ) (6.0 ) (6.7 ) Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities (173.5 ) (62.9 ) (670.2 ) (28.2 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Payments on long-term debt, net 47.6 (139.7 ) 290.7 (289.1 ) Dividends paid to Greif, Inc. shareholders (29.8 ) (29.3 ) (116.5 ) (111.3 ) Payments for debt extinguishment and issuance costs — — — (20.8 ) Payments for share repurchases — (11.1 ) (63.9 ) (71.1 ) Forward contract for accelerated share repurchases — — — (15.0 ) Tax withholding payments for stock-based awards — — (13.7 ) — Other (10.1 ) (7.1 ) (26.9 ) (23.7 ) Net cash (used in) provided by for financing activities 7.7 (187.2 ) 69.7 (531.0 ) Effects of exchange rates on cash (14.5 ) (16.9 ) (15.2 ) (75.8 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 23.2 19.6 33.8 22.5 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 157.7 127.5 147.1 124.6 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 180.9 $ 147.1 $ 180.9 $ 147.1









GREIF, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS BY SEGMENT

UNAUDITED Three Months Ended

October 31, Twelve Months Ended

October 31, (in millions) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net sales: Global Industrial Packaging $ 721.0 $ 824.9 $ 2,936.8 $ 3,652.4 Paper Packaging & Services 581.6 665.6 2,260.5 2,675.1 Land Management 5.8 5.3 21.3 22.0 Total net sales $ 1,308.4 $ 1,495.8 $ 5,218.6 $ 6,349.5 Gross profit: Global Industrial Packaging $ 154.4 $ 152.5 $ 634.4 $ 692.6 Paper Packaging & Services 118.8 155.6 502.5 584.5 Land Management 2.5 2.0 9.2 8.3 Total gross profit $ 275.7 $ 310.1 $ 1,146.1 $ 1,285.4 Operating profit: Global Industrial Packaging $ 75.1 $ 67.5 $ 334.3 $ 313.7 Paper Packaging & Services 35.3 83.4 264.1 298.5 Land Management 2.0 2.5 7.1 9.0 Total operating profit $ 112.4 $ 153.4 $ 605.5 $ 621.2 EBITDA(10): Global Industrial Packaging $ 96.2 $ 82.4 $ 415.7 $ 383.5 Paper Packaging & Services 70.4 116.9 398.8 439.0 Land Management 2.6 3.1 9.3 11.8 Total EBITDA $ 169.2 $ 202.4 $ 823.8 $ 834.3 Adjusted EBITDA(11): Global Industrial Packaging $ 104.2 $ 96.0 $ 423.7 $ 458.2 Paper Packaging & Services 92.5 120.8 386.2 450.5 Land Management 2.5 1.9 8.9 8.8 Total Adjusted EBITDA $ 199.2 $ 218.7 $ 818.8 $ 917.5





(10) EBITDA is defined as net income, plus interest expense, net, plus income tax expense, plus depreciation, depletion and amortization. However, because the Company does not calculate net income by segment, this table calculates EBITDA by segment with reference to operating profit by segment, which, as demonstrated in the table of Consolidated EBITDA, is another method to achieve the same result. See the reconciliations in the table of Segment EBITDA.



(11) Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income, plus interest expense, net, plus debt extinguishment charges, plus income tax expense, plus depreciation, depletion and amortization expense, plus restructuring charges, plus acquisition and integration related costs, plus non-cash asset impairment charges, plus non-cash pension settlement charges, plus gain (loss) on disposal of properties, plants, equipment and businesses, net.









GREIF, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES

GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION

CONSOLIDATED ADJUSTED EBITDA

UNAUDITED Three Months Ended

October 31, Twelve Months Ended

October 31, (in millions) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net income $ 73.3 $ 102.6 $ 379.1 $ 394.0 Plus: Interest expense, net 24.8 16.9 96.3 61.2 Plus: Debt extinguishment charges — — — 25.4 Plus: Income tax expense 9.9 31.7 117.8 137.1 Plus: Depreciation, depletion and amortization expense 61.2 51.2 230.6 216.6 EBITDA $ 169.2 $ 202.4 $ 823.8 $ 834.3 Net income $ 73.3 $ 102.6 $ 379.1 $ 394.0 Plus: Interest expense, net 24.8 16.9 96.3 61.2 Plus: Debt extinguishment charges — — — 25.4 Plus: Income tax expense 9.9 31.7 117.8 137.1 Plus: Other (income) expense, net 1.4 4.0 11.0 8.9 Plus: Non-cash pension settlement charges 3.5 — 3.5 — Plus: Equity earnings of unconsolidated affiliates, net of tax (0.5 ) (1.8 ) (2.2 ) (5.4 ) Operating profit 112.4 153.4 605.5 621.2 Less: Other (income) expense, net 1.4 4.0 11.0 8.9 Less: Non-cash pension settlement charges 3.5 — 3.5 — Less: Equity earnings of unconsolidated affiliates, net of tax (0.5 ) (1.8 ) (2.2 ) (5.4 ) Plus: Depreciation, depletion and amortization expense 61.2 51.2 230.6 216.6 EBITDA $ 169.2 $ 202.4 $ 823.8 $ 834.3 Plus: Restructuring charges $ 5.2 $ 2.7 $ 18.7 $ 13.0 Plus: Acquisition and integration related costs 3.5 2.9 19.0 8.7 Plus: Non-cash asset impairment charges 16.9 7.9 20.3 71.0 Plus: Non-cash pension settlement charges 3.5 — 3.5 — Plus: (Gain) loss on disposal of properties, plants, equipment, and businesses, net 0.9 2.8 (66.5 ) (9.5 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 199.2 $ 218.7 $ 818.8 $ 917.5









GREIF, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES

GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION

SEGMENT ADJUSTED EBITDA(12)

UNAUDITED Three Months Ended

October 31, Twelve Months Ended

October 31, (in millions) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Global Industrial Packaging Operating profit $ 75.1 $ 67.5 $ 334.3 $ 313.7 Less: Other (income) expense, net 1.7 4.3 12.6 9.5 Less: Non-cash pension settlement charges 3.5 — 3.5 — Less: Equity earnings of unconsolidated affiliates, net of tax (0.5 ) (1.8 ) (2.2 ) (5.4 ) Plus: Depreciation and amortization expense 25.8 17.4 95.3 73.9 EBITDA $ 96.2 $ 82.4 $ 415.7 $ 383.5 Plus: Restructuring charges — 2.8 4.2 9.1 Plus: Acquisition and integration related costs 3.4 0.1 12.2 0.4 Plus: Non-cash asset impairment charges 0.4 7.0 1.9 69.4 Plus: Non-cash pension settlement charges 3.5 — 3.5 — Plus: (Gain) loss on disposal of properties, plants, equipment, and businesses, net 0.7 3.7 (13.8 ) (4.2 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 104.2 $ 96.0 $ 423.7 $ 458.2 Paper Packaging & Services Operating profit $ 35.3 $ 83.4 $ 264.1 $ 298.5 Less: Other (income) expense, net (0.3 ) (0.3 ) (1.6 ) (0.6 ) Plus: Depreciation and amortization expense 34.8 33.2 133.1 139.9 EBITDA $ 70.4 $ 116.9 $ 398.8 $ 439.0 Plus: Restructuring charges (income) 5.2 (0.1 ) 14.5 3.9 Plus: Acquisition and integration related costs 0.1 2.8 6.8 8.3 Plus: Non-cash asset impairment charges 16.5 0.9 18.4 1.6 Plus: (Gain) loss on disposal of properties, plants, equipment, and businesses, net 0.3 0.3 (52.3 ) (2.3 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 92.5 $ 120.8 $ 386.2 $ 450.5 Land Management Operating profit $ 2.0 $ 2.5 $ 7.1 $ 9.0 Plus: Depreciation, depletion and amortization expense 0.6 0.6 2.2 2.8 EBITDA $ 2.6 $ 3.1 $ 9.3 $ 11.8 Plus: (Gain) loss on disposal of properties, plants, equipment, and businesses, net (0.1 ) (1.2 ) (0.4 ) (3.0 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 2.5 $ 1.9 $ 8.9 $ 8.8 Consolidated EBITDA $ 169.2 $ 202.4 $ 823.8 $ 834.3 Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA $ 199.2 $ 218.7 $ 818.8 $ 917.5





(12) Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income, plus interest expense, net, plus income tax expense, plus depreciation, depletion and amortization expense, plus restructuring charges, plus acquisition and integration related costs, plus non-cash asset impairment charges, plus non-cash pension settlement charges, plus (gain) loss on disposal of properties, plants, equipment and businesses, net. However, because the Company does not calculate net income by segment, this table calculates adjusted EBITDA by segment with reference to operating profit by segment, which, as demonstrated in the table of consolidated adjusted EBITDA, is another method to achieve the same result.









GREIF, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES

GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION

ADJUSTED FREE CASH FLOW(13)

UNAUDITED Three Months Ended

October 31, Twelve Months Ended

October 31, (in millions) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 203.5 $ 286.6 $ 649.5 $ 657.5 Cash paid for purchases of properties, plants and equipment (77.2 ) (64.1 ) (213.6 ) (176.3 ) Free Cash Flow $ 126.3 $ 222.5 $ 435.9 $ 481.2 Cash paid for acquisition and integration related costs 3.5 2.9 19.0 8.7 Cash paid for integration related ERP systems and equipment(14) 1.0 1.7 4.6 6.2 Cash paid for debt issuance costs(15) — — — 2.8 Cash proceeds redeployment related to replacement of non-operating corporate asset(16) — 7.4 — 7.4 Cash paid for taxes related to Tama, Iowa mill divestment 5.4 — 21.7 — Adjusted Free Cash Flow $ 136.2 $ 234.5 $ 481.2 $ 506.3





(13) Adjusted free cash flow is defined as net cash provided by operating activities, less cash paid for purchases of properties, plants and equipment, plus cash paid for acquisition and integration related costs, net, plus cash paid for integration related ERP systems and equipment, plus cash paid for debt issuance costs, plus cash proceeds redeployment related to replacement of non-operating corporate asset, plus cash paid for taxes related to Tama, Iowa mill divestment.



(14) Cash paid for integration related ERP systems and equipment is defined as cash paid for ERP systems and equipment required to bring the acquired facilities to Greif’s standards.



(15) Cash paid for debt issuance costs is defined as cash payments for debt issuance related expenses included within net cash used in operating activities.



(16) Cash proceeds redeployment related to replacement of non-operating corporate asset is defined as cash payments to reinvest in a similar, newer non-operating corporate asset using proceeds from the sale of the previous, older non-operating corporate asset of approximately the same amount. This payment is included within cash paid for purchases of properties, plants and equipment under net cash used in investing activities.









GREIF, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES

GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION

NET INCOME, CLASS A EARNINGS PER SHARE, AND TAX RATE BEFORE ADJUSTMENTS

UNAUDITED (in millions, except for per share amounts) Income before Income Tax Expense and Equity

Earnings of Unconsolidated Affiliates, net Income

Tax

(Benefit) Expense Equity

Earnings Noncontrolling Interest Net Income Attributable

to Greif, Inc. Diluted

Class A Earnings

Per

Share Tax

Rate Three Months Ended October 31, 2023 $ 82.7 $ 9.9 $ (0.5 ) $ 5.5 $ 67.8 $ 1.16 12.0 % Restructuring charges 5.2 1.2 — — 4.0 0.08 Acquisition and integration related costs 3.5 0.8 — — 2.7 0.04 Non-cash asset impairment charges 16.9 4.1 — — 12.8 0.22 Non-cash pension settlement charges 3.5 0.2 — — 3.3 0.06 (Gain) loss on disposal of properties, plants, equipment and businesses, net 0.9 0.6 — — 0.3 — Excluding Adjustments $ 112.7 $ 16.8 $ (0.5 ) $ 5.5 $ 90.9 $ 1.56 14.9 % Three Months Ended October 31, 2022 $ 132.5 $ 31.7 $ (1.8 ) $ 3.1 $ 99.5 $ 1.67 23.9 % Restructuring charges 2.7 0.4 — — 2.3 0.04 Acquisition and integration related costs 2.9 0.8 — — 2.1 0.04 Non-cash asset impairment charges 7.9 5.6 — — 2.3 0.03 (Gain) loss on disposal of properties, plants, equipment and businesses, net 2.8 — — — 2.8 0.05 Excluding Adjustments $ 148.8 $ 38.5 $ (1.8 ) $ 3.1 $ 109.0 $ 1.83 25.9 % Twelve Months Ended October 31, 2023 $ 494.7 $ 117.8 $ (2.2 ) $ 19.9 $ 359.2 $ 6.15 23.8 % Restructuring charges 18.7 4.4 — 0.1 14.2 0.25 Acquisition and integration related costs 19.0 4.6 — — 14.4 0.24 Non-cash asset impairment charges 20.3 4.9 — — 15.4 0.26 Non-cash pension settlement charges 3.5 0.2 — — 3.3 0.06 (Gain) loss on disposal of properties, plants, equipment and businesses, net (66.5 ) (18.7 ) — — (47.8 ) (0.82 ) Excluding Adjustments $ 489.7 $ 113.2 $ (2.2 ) $ 20.0 $ 358.7 $ 6.14 23.1 % Twelve Months Ended October 31, 2022 $ 525.7 $ 137.1 $ (5.4 ) $ 17.3 $ 376.7 $ 6.30 26.1 % Restructuring charges 13.0 2.9 — — 10.1 0.17 Debt extinguishment charges 25.4 6.2 — — 19.2 0.32 Acquisition and integration related costs 8.7 2.2 — — 6.5 0.11 Non-cash asset impairment charges 71.0 5.6 — — 65.4 1.08 (Gain) loss on disposal of properties, plants, equipment and businesses, net (9.5 ) (2.6 ) — (0.2 ) (6.7 ) (0.11 ) Excluding Adjustments $ 634.3 $ 151.4 $ (5.4 ) $ 17.1 $ 471.2 $ 7.87 23.9 %

The impact of income tax expense and noncontrolling interest on each adjustment is calculated based on tax rates and ownership percentages specific to each applicable entity.





GREIF INC. AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES

GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION

NET DEBT

UNAUDITED (in millions) October 31, 2023 July 31, 2023 October 31, 2022 Total Debt $ 2,215.1 $ 2,171.5 $ 1,916.1 Cash and cash equivalents (180.9 ) (157.7 ) (147.1 ) Net Debt $ 2,034.2 $ 2,013.8 $ 1,769.0









GREIF, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES

GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION

LEVERAGE RATIO

UNAUDITED

Trailing Twelve Month Credit Agreement EBITDA

(in millions) Trailing Twelve

Months Ended

10/31/2023 Trailing Twelve

Months Ended

7/31/2023 Trailing Twelve

Months Ended

10/31/2022 Net income $ 379.1 $ 408.4 $ 394.0 Plus: Interest expense, net 96.3 88.4 61.2 Plus: Debt extinguishment charges — — 25.4 Plus: Income tax expense 117.8 139.6 137.1 Plus: Depreciation, depletion and amortization expense 230.6 220.6 216.6 EBITDA $ 823.8 $ 857.0 $ 834.3 Plus: Restructuring charges 18.7 16.2 13.0 Plus: Acquisition and integration related costs 19.0 18.4 8.7 Plus: Non-cash asset impairment charges 20.3 11.3 71.0 Plus: Non-cash pension settlement charges 3.5 — — Plus: (Gain) loss on disposal of properties, plants, equipment, and businesses, net (66.5 ) (64.6 ) (9.5 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 818.8 $ 838.3 $ 917.5 Credit Agreement adjustments to EBITDA(17) 23.7 13.5 (17.7 ) Credit Agreement EBITDA $ 842.5 $ 851.8 $ 899.8 Adjusted Net Debt

(in millions) For the Period Ended 10/31/2023 Trailing Twelve Months Ended 7/31/2023 For the Period Ended 10/31/2022 Total debt $ 2,215.1 $ 2,171.5 $ 1,916.1 Cash and cash equivalents (180.9 ) (157.7 ) (147.1 ) Net debt $ 2,034.2 $ 2,013.8 $ 1,769.0 Credit Agreement adjustments to debt(18) (177.4 ) (166.3 ) (214.2 ) Adjusted net debt $ 1,856.8 $ 1,847.5 $ 1,554.8 Leverage Ratio 2.2x 2.17x 1.73x





(17) Adjustments to EBITDA are specified by the 2022 Credit Agreement and include certain timberland gains, equity earnings of unconsolidated affiliates, net of tax, certain acquisition savings, deferred financing costs, capitalized interest, income and expense in connection with asset dispositions, and other items.



(18) Adjustments to net debt are specified by the 2022 Credit Agreement and include the European accounts receivable program, letters of credit, and balances for swap contracts.









GREIF, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES

PROJECTED 2024 GUIDANCE RECONCILIATION

ADJUSTED FREE CASH FLOW

UNAUDITED Fiscal 2024 Low-End Guidance Estimate (in millions) Net cash provided by operating activities $ 331.8 Cash paid for purchases of properties, plants and equipment (154.0 ) Free cash flow $ 177.8 Cash paid for acquisition and integration related costs 17.0 Cash paid for integration related ERP systems and equipment 4.0 Cash paid for ongoing strategic initiatives under Build to Last 1.2 Adjusted free cash flow $ 200.0



