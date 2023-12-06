Study results of psilocybin treatment in bipolar II depression published in JAMA Psychiatry

Believed to be first ever psilocybin clinical trial for treatment of bipolar II depression

LONDON, Dec. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Compass Pathways plc (Nasdaq: CMPS) (“Compass”), a biotechnology company dedicated to accelerating patient access to evidence-based innovation in mental health, today announced the publication of a paper in

JAMA Psychiatry that demonstrates the potential for investigational COMP360 psilocybin treatment in treatment-resistant bipolar type II disorder (bipolar II). Results from the investigator-initiated open-label study were first presented at the Annual Meeting of the American College of Neuropsychopharmacology in 2022.

The study, which was conducted by Dr Scott Aaronson at Sheppard Pratt, Baltimore, and funded by Compass, investigated the safety and efficacy of a single 25mg dose of COMP360 psilocybin treatment in participants with treatment-resistant bipolar II. The primary endpoint was change in Montgomery-Åsberg Depression Rating Scale (MADRS) total score from baseline to week 3. All participants (n = 15) had lower MADRS scores with a mean change from baseline of -24.0 points at week 3, 12 participants met the response criteria and 11 met the remission criteria.

There was no increase in the suicidality score based on the MADRS, no manic symptoms and no unexpected adverse events or difficulties with the dosing sessions reported throughout the study. The most common adverse event was headache reported by 4 out of 15 participants on the day of dosing, with symptoms resolving within 24 hours.

“We’re pleased that our study has been recognized and published by a highly regarded peer-reviewed journal,” said Dr Scott Aaronson, MD, Chief Science Officer, Institute for Advanced Diagnostics and Therapeutics, Sheppard Pratt. “In what we believe to be the first study of its kind, we saw a significant number of patients experience relief from their bipolar II depression symptoms after a single 25mg dose of COMP360 psilocybin treatment. These findings need to be validated in larger studies.”

Dr Guy Goodwin, Chief Medical Officer, Compass Pathways, said: “Bipolar II can be extremely difficult-to-treat and if medicines don’t provide adequate relief, it can be even more challenging to live with. We are committed to finding solutions for those living with mental illness who have limited or no options, so it’s encouraging to see early signals that COMP360 psilocybin may have potential to help those living with the condition.”

About Compass Pathways

Compass Pathways plc (Nasdaq: CMPS) is a biotechnology company dedicated to accelerating patient access to evidence-based innovation in mental health. Our focus is on improving the lives of those who are suffering with mental health challenges and who are not helped by current treatments. We are pioneering the development of a new model of psilocybin treatment, in which our proprietary formulation of synthetic psilocybin, COMP360, is administered in conjunction with psychological support. COMP360 has been designated a Breakthrough Therapy by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and has received Innovative Licensing and Access Pathway (ILAP) designation in the UK for treatment-resistant depression (TRD).

We have commenced a phase 3 clinical program of COMP360 psilocybin treatment in TRD, the largest randomized, controlled, double-blind psilocybin treatment clinical program ever conducted. Previously, we completed a phase 2b study with top line data showing a statistically significant (p<0.001) and clinically relevant improvement in depressive symptom severity after three weeks for patients who received a single 25mg dose of COMP360 psilocybin with psychological support. We are also conducting phase 2 clinical studies of COMP360 psilocybin treatment for post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and anorexia nervosa.

Compass is headquartered in London, UK, with offices in New York and San Francisco in the United States. Our vision is a world of mental wellbeing. www.compasspathways.com.

