Changes to C-234 mean lost opportunity for farmers and consumers

OTTAWA, Dec. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Canadian Propane Association (CPA) is extremely disappointed that the Senate of Canada has amended Bill C-234 delaying, possibly indefinitely, changes that would have reduced farming costs.



“This Bill should have been passed,” said Shannon Watt, President and CEO of the CPA. “Diesel and gasoline are already exempt from the carbon tax under the regulations, and it makes no sense that low-emission energy sources like propane and natural gas were excluded. This Private Members Bill was to correct that oversight but unfortunately, other agendas were at play.

“C-234 represents a saving of almost $1 billion on carbon taxes for farmers between now and 2030. Those savings are very much in doubt with the changes to the Bill.”

Bill C-234 expanded eligible farm applications to include heating or cooling barns. The amendment to C-234 passed in the Senate on Tuesday removes heating or cooling of farm buildings as eligible costs. Once the amended legislation is passed in the Senate it must then go back to the House of Commons where many fear it will languish.

“At a time when Canadians need to pay less for their groceries, removing the carbon tax on propane and natural gas would have been welcomed by the farming community and consumers,” said Watt. “In the end, any delay in passing C-234 represents a lost opportunity to reduce costs and emissions on Canada’s farms.”

About the Canadian Propane Association



The Canadian Propane Association (CPA) is the national association for a growing, multi-billion-dollar industry that impacts the livelihood of tens of thousands of Canadians. As the trusted voice of the propane industry, the CPA creates the conditions for responsible market growth through advocacy, training, and emergency response.

