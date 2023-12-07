Neuroscience Expert Carol Barkes Launches "Before it Begins" Podcast on Neuro-mediation Based Conflict Resolution

Before It Begins - Strategically Speaking with Carol Barkes

Esteemed neuroscience-based conflict resolution and mediation expert Carol Barkes is thrilled to unveil her groundbreaking podcast, "Before It Begins."

BOISE, IDAHO, UNITED STATES, December 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Esteemed neuroscience-based conflict resolution and mediation expert Carol Barkes is thrilled to unveil her groundbreaking podcast, "Before It Begins." Drawing from her extensive expertise, Barkes explores strategic communication, conflict mitigation, divorce mediation, workplace conflict, and educational strategies for mediators.

Holding both a certificate from MIT in neuroscience and leadership as well as a C.P.M(Certified Professional Mediator) accreditation, Carol Barkes leverages insights from neuroscience to offer innovative strategies for effective conflict management. "Before It Begins" promises to be an indispensable resource for individuals seeking practical advice on navigating conflicts across various aspects of life.

In this innovative field of neuro mediation, Carol breaks barriers combining traditional mediation techniques with cutting edge neuroscience research; however, this is not a first for her. Carol was the first female firefighter in the San Francisco Bay area working as a municipal firefighter/engineer in Redwood City.

In this captivating podcast, listeners can anticipate dynamic discussions and actionable tips designed for a broad audience. Barkes covers the intricacies of effective communication, mastering language nuances, and honing skills essential for successful dialogue. She provides insights into proactive conflict identification and resolution, with an emphasis on preventing escalation and achieving sustainable solutions. For those navigating the complexities of divorce, Barkes offers expert guidance on mediation techniques, fostering cooperation, and minimizing the impact on all involved parties. In the professional realm, explore strategies for managing and resolving conflicts in the workplace, fostering a harmonious and productive work environment. Aspiring and practicing mediators can delve into educational approaches and best practices to enhance mediation skills and success.

Excitingly, Carol Barkes shares her wealth of knowledge with a global audience through "Before It Begins." The podcast empowers individuals and professionals with the tools and insights needed to successfully navigate conflicts.

“Before It Begins” has officially launched and listeners can view on YouTube or listen on popular podcast platforms such as Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and Google Podcasts. Stay updated on the latest episodes and find additional resources on her official website [Carolbarkes.com].

About Carol Barkes:

Carol Barkes holds an MBA in Negotiation & Conflict Management; a BBA in Global Leadership & Influence; a Certificate in Neuroscience and Leadership from MIT; an AA in Fire Science; is an accredited CPM; and is currently pursuing a PhD in Peak Performance Psychology with an emphasis in Neuroscience Conflict Resolution.

As an innovative conflict resolution expert in the ground-breaking science of neuro mediation, Carol’s passion is conflict resolution with optimally successful results. Her process includes coaching and educating individuals and business executives, HR departments, court systems and anyone stuck at an impasse. Simply put, she zeroes in on a pain point, facilitating the transformation of difficult situations with ease for clients who are unable to move forward. She offers steady, guided progression for conflict resolution relying on both her experience and extensive educational training in neuro-mediation and conflict resolution.

She mediates hundreds of cases annually with an industry-leading 90%+ resolution rate.

Barkes is well-versed in the latest neuroscience techniques that create productive change in the most compassionate manner possible. She is an avid and experienced public speaker and published author.

