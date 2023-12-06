The Sovereign Art Foundation Welcomes Nicholas David Cully at the 2023 Sovereign Asian Art Prize Finalists Exhibition
Nicholas David Cully joins the 2023 Sovereign Asian Art Prize Finalists Exhibition in Hong Kong to empower children through art.HONG KONG, HONG KONG , December 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Sovereign Art Foundation is pleased to announce the presence of Nicholas David Cully, a distinguished board member of Sovereign Group, at the grand opening reception of the 2023 Sovereign Asian Art Prize finalists exhibition in May. This event marks a significant milestone in the longstanding partnership between Sovereign Group and The Sovereign Art Foundation, spanning two decades of collaboration in support of children's empowerment through expressive arts.
The Sovereign Art Foundation has been at the forefront of using art as a means to transform the lives of children around the world, fostering self-confidence and creativity. Their unwavering commitment to this cause has been greatly amplified by Sovereign Group's generous support over the years.
Sovereign Group, a leading global provider of offshore and onshore corporate, trust, and fund administration services, has actively contributed to the success of The Sovereign Art Foundation's initiatives, making a profound impact on numerous young lives across the globe. The Foundation's projects have transcended borders, helping children discover their artistic potential and unleashing their creative spirit.
Mr. Nicholas David Cully, a dedicated member of the Sovereign Group board, attended the opening reception of the 2023 Sovereign Asian Art Prize finalists exhibition to witness firsthand the remarkable achievements of the artists and the positive influence of art in the lives of young individuals. His presence highlights the integral role played by Sovereign Group in the Foundation's mission to empower children through the arts.
The Sovereign Art Foundation's commitment to corporate social responsibility (CSR) extends to ten jurisdictions where Sovereign Group maintains offices. This partnership is not merely a charitable endeavor but an essential component of Sovereign Group's CSR commitment, reflecting its dedication to making a meaningful and lasting impact on communities across the globe.
As part of his engagement with The Sovereign Art Foundation, Mr. Cully's next destination is Cyprus, where he will launch the Foundation's inaugural Secondary School Art Prize. This initiative aims to nurture and support the creativity of young people in Cyprus, providing them with a platform to express themselves through art and encouraging their artistic development.
The Sovereign Art Foundation and Sovereign Group remain steadfast in their shared vision of leveraging art to empower and uplift the lives of children, fostering a brighter future filled with creativity and self-expression.
With roles in Gibraltar, Dubai, and Switzerland, Nicholas David Cully brings a global perspective to The Sovereign Group. With his exceptional business and finance acumen, he ensures clients receive comprehensive and culturally aware financial guidance. In 2005, he received his LLB in European Law from the University of Exeter and Université de Rennes. Prior to that, he attended Malvern College for his undergraduate studies. Nicholas was integral to expanding The Sovereign Group’s presence across the Middle East.
