EXIT PLANNING INSTITUTE LEADERS WIN PRESTIGIOUS TITAN ENTREPRENEUR AWARDS
Christopher and Scott Snider recognized for fueling growth of exit planning industryCLEVELAND, OHIO, UNITED STATES, December 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Christopher M. Snider has been named the 2023 Category Winner of the Year and Scott Snider has been named a 2023 Platinum Winner in the international TITAN Business Awards for Entrepreneurship in Professional Services. The owners of the Exit Planning Institute® (EPI), Christopher and Scott Snider were recognized by the TITAN Business Awards for their impact on the field of exit planning and the growth experienced by EPI under their leadership.
Christopher M. Snider, CEPA, CEO of EPI, is a pioneer of the exit planning profession. In just over ten years, Snider has taken EPI from an organization with only 180 members nationwide to one serving more than 5,000 recognized exit planners—all now united through a proven process, collaboration, and community. Through Snider’s efforts to grow the profession through EPI, exit planning has become an established career that helps business owners position their business and themselves for exit options—driving rapid business growth across the nation.
As a thought leader in the area of exit planning, Snider updated his book in 2023 and released the second edition of Walking to Destiny: 11 Actions an Owner Must Take to Rapidly Grow Value & Unlock Wealth. The book has become an essential resource for owners to understand how to prepare and ready their business for transition, making Snider a sought-after voice in the industry.
Scott Snider, President of EPI and Operating Partner of Snider Premier Growth, is a nationally recognized industry leader, growth specialist, and a lifetime entrepreneur. Over the last three years, Snider has led the growth of the Exit Planning Institute (EPI), and, as a result, influenced the growth and value of countless privately-held businesses across the country through the influence of Certified Exit Planning Advisors® (CEPAs).
As Snider works to grow the profession of exit planning, he has become an in-demand thought leader—becoming a Forbes Business Council contributor and a Leadership Network contributor with Entrepreneur Magazine. Snider also launched his own platform in 2023, the Exit is Now: Plan Accordingly podcast. The podcast boasts a five-star rating on Apple Podcasts. Additionally, earlier this year, he won a Bronze Stevie for Most Innovative Business Podcast and a Gold Stevie for Most Innovative Business Blog.
Together, Christopher and Scott Snider have used their personal and professional experience to impact the next generation of exit planners. They have educated over 3,000 CEPAs through CEPA® Online Credentialing Programs since 2020. Through numerous EPI Academy courses, they have educated professional advisors and owners on exit planning strategies. Finally, in two recent Exit Planning Summit conferences, more than 1,200 people have listened to their speeches and applied the lessons they have learned in their trailblazing careers.
About the TITAN Awards
The TITAN Business Awards recognize the achievements and positive contributions of organizations and working professionals worldwide. Open to all international organizations, departments, teams, or individuals, the TITAN Business Awards serves as a primary awards program that predominately respects and appreciates unparalleled breakthroughs among entrepreneurs and organizations both locally and internationally.
About EPI
The Exit Planning Institute® was founded in 2005, and the Certified Exit Planning Advisor® (CEPA)
credentialing program was launched in 2007. The CEPA® credential relates to the technical skills of advisors who work with business owners. EPI is committed to providing the best exit planning content in the industry, ongoing practice support for advisors, and connectivity to business owners. CEPA is the fastest-growing and most widely accepted exit planning credential in the world.
