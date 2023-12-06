Neil Dennis Returns to Woodbridge International in New Business Role

NEW HAVEN, Conn., Dec. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Woodbridge International, a global mergers and acquisition firm, is pleased to announce the appointment of Neil Dennis as Managing Director for New Business.



“Neil brings a well-rounded background with a high-level of expertise and professionalism to his role,” said Larry Reinharz. “We’re excited to have Neil re-join Woodbridge; he knows how to build trust, is always coming from a good place, and always keeps his eye on the prize.”

“I am thrilled to join a firm where the foundation of excellence begins and ends with the client. No one in the industry does it better than Woodbridge, and I cannot wait to take part in our future success on behalf of our clients. Innovation combined with hard work speaks for itself, and this is where we separate ourselves from the pack,” said Neil Dennis.

Prior to re-joining Woodbridge, Neil was responsible for new business and execution for Benjamin F. Edwards, a boutique middle-market advisory based in the Midwest.

Neil holds an undergraduate degree from the University of Kansas in Business Administration and an MBA from W.P. Carey School of Business at Arizona State University.

Woodbridge International’s ground-breaking approach to marketing a company globally has transformed the way the sell-side M&A industry does business.

For more information, contact Don Krier at 203-389-8400 x 201