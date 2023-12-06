CosMedical Technologies® Celebrates 30 Years of Excellence as the Preferred Private Label Partner for Skincare Professionals Worldwide 

DAVIE, Fla., Dec. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As CosMedical Technologies® marks its 30th holiday season milestone, skincare professionals are reaffirming their choice of CosMedical as the unrivaled private label partner in the industry. Renowned for delivering exceptional products, price stability, responsive service, and unparalleled sales and marketing support, CosMedical stands out as the partner of choice for medical spas and skincare professionals globally.

Unmatched Results: CosMedical's commitment to innovation in medical-grade skincare is validated by proven clinical data. Under the expert formulation of Loretta Ciraldo, M.D., F.A.A.D., the brand creates products with cutting-edge ingredients, garnering praise from patients who consistently experience outstanding results.

Profitability & Consistency: CosMedical empowers partners with exclusive, competitively priced products, enabling them to achieve superior profit margins. The brand's commitment to stable pricing ensures enduring partnerships, allowing professionals to build robust relationships with patients and establish successful loyalty programs.

Long-Term Expert Support: CosMedical’s dedicated Practice Development Specialists guide partners through startup, launch, and ongoing operations while our Partner Rewards Program enhances profitability.

Strategies that Sell: Beyond being a supplier, CosMedical actively invests in partners' growth by providing proven marketing and sales insights, custom design services, marketing collateral, and personalized strategies. The brand emphasizes not just building a business but creating a brand that resonates with clients.

Fast-Track Retail Expansion: CosMedical simplifies the process for skincare professionals to enter the retail market, opening new high-margin revenue streams in as little as 2 weeks. Partnering with CosMedical grants instant access to patient-preferred, high-performance formulas, eliminating the costly, time-consuming, and uncertain process of developing products from scratch.

"In our 30 years of business, we've refined the process to elevate medical spas and skincare providers to the next level," explains Gina Ciraldo Stabile, CEO of CosMedical Technologies®. "We're proud to support our partners with innovation, consistency and value they can rely on, and we're excited for the next 30!"

About CosMedical Technologies®: Founded in 1993 by board-certified dermatologist Loretta Ciraldo, M.D., F.A.A.D., CosMedical Technologies® provides custom label skin care to medical spas around the world. A forerunner in the private label skin care industry, CosMedical Technologies® is known for staying ahead of emerging industry trends, offering a wide range of dermatologist-developed formulas created with advanced ingredients and innovative technology. Partners of CosMedical Technologies® label and sell industry-leading, medical grade products like 4-Defy Gel Cream with their own business’ unique name and branding, enhancing their credibility and increasing repeat business through offer exclusivity. Visit CosMedical Technologies® online at www.cosmedicaltechnologies.com for more information.

