Auditor Fitzpatrick announces audit of City of Kennett

Claims of fraudulent activity have prompted Missouri State Auditor Scott Fitzpatrick to launch an audit of the City of Kennett, located in Dunklin County.  The audit is the result of a Whistleblower Hotline submission that led to a formal request by the City of Kennett for the State Auditor's Office to perform a review of city operations and finances.

"Because of the whistleblower complaint we were able to work with the city to do an initial investigation that found the claims of fraudulent activity to be credible. The city then formally invited us in to conduct a performance audit that we hope will give city officials a full understanding of what happened, as well as identify areas where the city can make improvements to prevent the misuse of tax dollars from happening again," said Auditor Fitzpatrick.

Auditors will meet with city officials on Wednesday, December 6 to begin the audit process.

Fitzpatrick added, "I want to remind all Missourians that our Whistleblower Hotline is an important tool to help ensure taxpayer-funded organizations and programs are held accountable for their actions. I encourage anyone who has information that would be helpful to this audit, or information on any possible fraud or corruption, to contact my office immediately."

Individuals may provide confidential information for consideration during the audit to the State Auditor's Whistleblower Hotline at 800-347-8597, by email at moaudit@auditor.mo.gov or by visiting www.auditor.mo.gov/hotline.

