Residential Siding Manufacturer to Expand with $14 Million Investment in Catawba County

NORTH CAROLINA, December 6 - Today, Governor Cooper announced that Millwork & Panel LLC, a residential siding manufacturer, will create 48 new jobs in Catawba County. The company will invest more than $14.3 million over the next three years to expand its vinyl siding operations in the City of Claremont.

“North Carolina has the largest manufacturing workforce in the Southeast and was rated the best state for business two years in a row,” said Governor Cooper. “Our diverse and highly skilled workforce has made it possible for manufacturers like Millwork & Panel to expand their operations and strengthen their investment in Catawba County.”

An indirect subsidiary of CertainTeed Holding Corporation since 2019, Millwork & Panel produces maintenance-free siding and trim in various materials, styles, and textures for the residential housing market. This expansion will add new state-of-the-art vinyl extrusion production lines, improve blending operations, and expand the capacity for vinyl siding.

“By enhancing our production capacity and upgrading key equipment to ensure quality and energy-efficiency, we are reaffirming our commitment to provide top quality vinyl siding materials to our customers,” said Joe Bondi, President of Millwork & Panel. “Thank you to the entire team in Claremont for your work to make this project a reality and a special thank you to the State of North Carolina, Catawba County, the City of Claremont, and the North Carolina Community College System for your hospitality over the years and support of this project.”

New positions being created by the company include machine operators, material handlers, operators, and technicians. While wages will vary by position, the average annual wage is estimated to be $58,708, exceeding the Catawba County average of $52,172. These new jobs have the potential to create an annual payroll impact of more than $2.8 million for the region.

“Our legacy of manufacturing and innovation continues to support economic prosperity across the state,” said N.C. Commerce Secretary Machelle Baker Sanders. “From our diverse workforce and creative workforce training partnerships to our affordable business climate and infrastructure access, North Carolina offers innovative manufacturers a great foundation to build a thriving operation.”

A performance-based grant of $100,000 from the One North Carolina Fund will help with Millwork & Panel’s expansion in North Carolina. The One NC Fund provides financial assistance to local governments to help attract economic investment and create jobs. Companies receive no money upfront and must meet job creation and capital investment targets to qualify for payment. All One NC grants require matching participation from local governments and any award is contingent upon that condition being met.

“Millwork & Panel’s increased investment of $14 million will positively impact the City of Claremont and the people that call this region home,” said N.C. Senator Dean Proctor. “Our community has a strong manufacturing cluster that continues to support innovators across all industries. We’re glad the company chose to continue growing right here.”

“We welcome these additional jobs to Catawba County,” said N.C. Representative Mitchell Setzer. “Our capable, world-class workforce are ready to help the company achieve more success as they embark on their next chapter here in Claremont.”

In addition to the North Carolina Department of Commerce and Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina, other key partners in this project include the North Carolina General Assembly, North Carolina Community College System, Catawba Valley Community College, Catawba County, Catawba County Economic Development Corporation, and the City of Claremont.

