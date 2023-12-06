Blue Bamboo Canton Bistro Announces the Launch of Second Cookbook: "Let’s Eat!"
“Let’s Eat!” is in stock just in time for the holidays and is available online or by visiting the restaurant
I wanted to create something that would bring the flavors of my childhood to life, in a way that can be shared with a group, and I think I've done just that.”JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, USA, December 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Blue Bamboo Canton Bistro, located in Jacksonville, FL, is proud to announce the launch of Owner & Chef, Dennis Chan’s second cookbook, "Let’s Eat! Blue Bamboo Recipes for Gatherings." The book is the follow-up to their first cookbook released in 2009, "Hip Asian Comfort Food" and are both now available for purchase on Amazon or in the restaurant. Each cookbook is unique and makes a great gift this holiday season.
— Dennis Chan, Blue Bamboo Owner & Chef
Chef Dennis Chan is the mastermind behind Blue Bamboo Canton Bistro and is known for his delicious Cantonese comfort food. His latest cookbook is a collection of recipes that bring together the flavors of traditional Chinese cuisine with modern twists, as you can experience in their upscale Jacksonville restaurant.
"The demand for a second cookbook has been growing and I’m so excited to share the latest edition with the world," said Chef Chan. "I wanted to create something that would bring the flavors of my childhood to life, in a way that can be shared with a group, and I think I've done just that. I'm confident anyone who tries these recipes will be delighted with the results."
The cookbook features over 50 recipes for every occasion, from weeknight dinners to special holiday feasts. The book focuses on making food for gatherings, whether it be a social gathering, an intimate dinner, or even afternoon cocktails. And of course, favorite cuisines from the Blue Bamboo restaurant are featured.
Chef Dennis has won multiple national awards for his dishes, including for his Sunshine State Orange Crunch Cake. From starters to desserts, Chef Chan has filled his cookbook with recipes fit for the whole family or for a large gathering. "Let’s Eat!" also includes helpful tips and tricks for cooking the perfect dish, as well as a guide to the essential ingredients and tools to stock your pantry with.
"I wanted to make a book that helped bring people together to experience our food and our culture. This book is perfect for those who love entertaining, and I wanted to ensure that anyone who picks up this book can make the recipes with ease," said Chef Dennis Chan. "I’ve always said that there’s no greater joy than celebrating life around the dinner table."
Blue Bamboo Canton Bistro's new cookbook, "Let’s Eat!" is now available for purchase on Amazon, or by visiting the restaurant in person. Pick up your copy today and start cooking up some delicious Cantonese-style dishes for the holidays or gift it to loved ones!
