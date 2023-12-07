Submit Release
Inspira Advantage Launches Innovative PA School Finder Tool for Aspiring Physician Assistants

A snapshot of Inspira Advantage's Physician Assistant School Finder Tool

Inspira Advantage's PA Finder is a tried-and-tested tool, crafted after a great deal of research, to simplify the process of selecting the right PA program.

As a team composed of medical school experts and admissions committee members, we understand the importance of a healthcare career and want to help PA aspirants succeed every step of the way.”
— Amanda Berg, PA Admissions Counsellor at Inspira Advantage
NEW YORK CITY , NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, December 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Inspira Advantage, one of America’s leading admissions consulting companies, is thrilled to announce the launch of its innovative PA School Finder Tool – a comprehensive one-of-a-kind directory designed to help aspiring Physician Assistants (PAs) navigate the complex landscape of PA programs across the United States.

The heart of the PA School Finder Tool lies in its extensive list of all accredited PA programs, complete with detailed admissions statistics and requirements for each institution. Acting as the MSAR (Medical School Admission Requirements) for PA schools, the tool’s directory empowers users to explore every accredited PA program in the country and filter them with precision using a range of criteria.

Among the key features of the tool is its ability to compare PA programs side by side. To ensure that users can make an informed decision, they can select multiple school options and evaluate them based on a wide variety of parameters such as:

Duration of program
Average accepted GPA
Length of program
Class size
Campus location
Acceptance of out-of-state students
Acceptance of international students

“As a team composed of medical school experts and admissions committee members, we understand the importance of a healthcare career and want to help PA aspirants succeed every step of the way,” said Amanda Berg, PA Admissions Counsellor at Inspira Advantage and a Physician Assistant. “Our PA tool is a tried-and-tested way, crafted after a great deal of research, to simplify the process of selecting the right PA program. We do that by offering students the tools and information to perform a detailed analysis and make a decision that aligns with their goals.”

The Inspira Advantage PA School Finder Tool is now available for free on the Inspira website and is open to all aspiring Physician Assistants. To guide aspirants throughout their journey, Inspira Advantage also offers PA school admissions consulting services.

Nadine Evans
Inspira Advantage
