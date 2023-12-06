Licensing International Foundation Honors Pam Kaufman, Cindy Levitt, and Carole Postal at 2023 Hall of Fame Event

2023 Rising Stars Rebecca Barlow, Alex Locke, Ololade Oloniyo, Leigh Simpson, Jeremy Smith, and Fernanda Zimbrón were also celebrated at the luncheon

NEW YORK, Dec. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Licensing International, the leading trade association for the $340+ billion global brand licensing industry, and the Licensing International Foundation, which supports the education of future licensing leaders, today celebrated the induction of Pam Kaufman, Cindy Levitt, and Carole Postal to the Licensing International Hall of Fame. Held at Gotham Hall in New York City and hosted by CBS Saturday Morning co-host Dana Jacobson, the 2023 Hall of Fame Induction and Rising Star Awards event also honored the future of brand licensing, recognizing Rising Stars in the licensing business and celebrating the 2023 Licensing International Foundation scholarship recipients.



Pam Kaufman is the President & CEO of International Markets, Global Consumer Products and Experiences at Paramount, representing well over $6 billion in worldwide retail revenue from a diverse slate of franchises, brands, and content including PAW Patrol, SpongeBob SquarePants, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Star Trek, South Park, Yellowstone, and Top Gun. Additionally, her purview includes gaming and themed entertainment such as hotels, resorts, live tours, Broadway, and VidCon. A passionate advocate for women and families, she is also on the board of the Pace Women’s Justice Center.

“It is an honor to receive this distinction from Licensing International,” said Kaufman. “I am immensely proud to work on the most iconic brands and characters, with the best team and partners, reaching fans in countries and cultures around the world.”

Kaufman was presented by Marva Smalls, EVP, Global Head of Inclusion at Paramount and EVP, Public Affairs, Nickelodeon.

Cindy Levitt is nationally recognized for her expertise in trend retail and developing novel licensing programs for the teen and young adult market. Best known for her more than two decades of work with retailer Hot Topic, Levitt recently retired as SVP of Licensing for Mad Engine. She is also an avid supporter of Delivering Good, a non-profit organization that provides merchandise to people in crisis, and is passionate about mentoring individuals entering the licensing industry.

“I am thrilled to be recognized as a member of the Licensing International Hall of Fame,” said Levitt. “Brand licensing brings fans and consumers closer to the properties they love, I am proud to be a part of this incredible industry and nurture its future growth.”

Levitt was presented by Ed La Bay, EVP of Merchandise, Marketing, Licensing, Product Development & Design at Hot Topic.



Carole Postal is an industry luminary with a career built on trend licensing acumen and retail expertise. She launched her agency in 1997 as what was then known as CopCorp and, in 2017, the agency was renamed Spotlight in recognition of its focus on developing successful branding and licensing programs for entertainment and non-traditional properties. In her professional career and through philanthropic activities, Postal has focused on bringing together (and bringing attention to) female leaders in business, entertainment, and philanthropy.

“It is a great privilege to receive this prestigious distinction,” said Postal. “Throughout my career and in my work at Spotlight Licensing & Brand Management, I have touched many brands to deliver unique licensing programs and look forward to continuing this growth with the support of our partners and colleagues in the industry.”

Postal was presented by Gareth Neame, CEO of Carnival Films and Executive Producer of Downton Abbey.

Established in 1989, the Licensing International Hall of Fame is home to the most esteemed global licensing executives of the last three decades. Inductees are selected by a committee of industry executives based on nominations received from the global licensing community at large; the Licensing International Board of Directors reviews all recommendations before making a final selection. Pam Kaufman, Cindy Levitt, and Carole Postal join industry luminaries including Kathy Ireland, Martha Stewart, George Lucas, Walt Disney, and Charles Schultz.

In addition to honoring Kaufman, Levitt, and Postal, the 2023 Hall of Fame event recognized rising talent already making strides in the licensing industry. The event celebrated the six 2023 Rising Star Award recipients as announced last month. For more than a decade, the Rising Star program has recognized young professionals from around the world who have been nominated by their peers and selected by the Rising Star committee members for their contributions to the global brand licensing industry.

Additionally, nine students—Evelynn Chang, Ayana Dailey, Laura Fekete, Candace Gaston, Nirahja Logan, Carol Oviedo Gonzalez, Laura Romero, Claudia Ruiz, and Pablo Ruiz Crespo—were celebrated as the recipients of the Licensing International Foundation 2023 Scholarship, awarded to accomplished students exploring a career in brand licensing.

“The impact Pam, Cindy, and Carole have had on the global brand licensing industry cannot be overstated,” said Maura Regan, President of Licensing International. “I am thrilled to see them join Licensing International’s Hall of Fame. In addition to being trailblazers in our industry, they are also leaders in our community. I know they will continue to fight to grow the licensing industry in every way that matters and it’s fitting that this celebration also spotlights the next generation of licensing professionals through the Rising Star Awards.”

Licensing International thanks the generous donors that made the event possible, including sponsors Hot Topic Inc., Paramount Consumer Products & Experiences, and Playmates Toys.

Nominations for the 2024 Hall of Fame are now open. To learn more about the Licensing International Foundation and support its ongoing mission to educate and inspire the next generation of licensing leaders, visit LicensingInternational.org/About/Foundation.

About Licensing International

Licensing International is the leading trade organization for the $340+ billion global licensing industry. Licensing International’s mission is to foster the growth and expansion of licensing around the world, raise the level of professionalism for licensing practitioners, and create greater awareness of the benefits of licensing to the business community at large. Founded in 1985, Licensing International members in over 40 countries enjoy access to an array of benefits, including extensive educational programming and worldwide networking events. Visit LicensingInternational.org for more information and to utilize licensing’s definitive online resource.

About Licensing International Foundation

The Licensing International Foundation was established in 2020 to mark a new chapter in the global association’s charitable initiatives and to continue its decades-long support of the brand licensing community. The Foundation is focused on the education of future licensing leaders through the Licensing International Scholarship Program, which awards grants to deserving individuals who are interested in a career in brand licensing. Visit https://licensinginternational.org/about/foundation/ for more information or to make a donation.

